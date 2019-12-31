It was a game UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead grits his teeth when scheduled, but it’s done for a season.
He likes to schedule one last non-conference game between the Christmas holiday and the start of Sun Belt play right after New Year’s Day.
The idea is to get the holidays out of his team’s system. This year’s edition of that process, though, was especially ugly with a 65-45 loss to Jackson State.
His team had to warm up four different times because the officials were late, guard Jasmine Thomas injured her other knee this time, Skyler Goodwin was out ill and Ty Doucet was out with a head injury.
Somehow, Brodhead sure hopes it still prepares this Ragin’ Cajuns for the start of Sun Belt play at 5 p.m. central Thursday on the road against Georgia State in the Sun Belt opener for both teams.
“I think it was a mixture of a lot of things,” Brodhead said. “It was one of those that we were just sloppy.
Hopefully, this is the game that we got rid of everything and we can start playing like we’d normally play.
“That’s why you do it. It’s not fun while you’re doing it, but you do it to try to make sure we can get going in these important conference games. These two (games) are going to be extremely important.”
On the other side, Georgia State has a different philosophy. It hasn’t played a game since beating SIU-Edwards 74-73 on Dec. 22.
While UL is 7-4, Georgia State is off to a disappointing 3-8 start.
“Georgia State is really talented,” Brodhead said. “I know they haven’t played early on as good as I expected them to, but they’ve got a lot of talent. They’ve got some guard play that’s really good and pretty much almost all the team returning.
“The thing that’s surprising me is teams are scoring a little bit on them and I didn’t expect that. I thought they would be a little better defensively. That’ll be a tough matchup.”
Brodhead, for one, would just appreciate actually opening conference play at home for a chance.
Five of UL’s first six league games will be on the road.
“I’m not sure how we come up with scheduling,” Brodhead said. “I wish we could have that answer. If it could change every other year, it would be fine, but it seems like we’re on the road (to start every year).
“If we get off to a good start with five games on the road, that would be awesome.”
The big thing now is determining how many of those games will include UL’s top players.
Thomas is expected to be out for at least two weeks.
“We know it’s not an ACL tear, so that’s a good thing.”
Doucet suffered a head injury during the win over Ole Miss just before Christmas and remains under evaluation.
Goodwin, on the other hand, is expected back for the Georgia road trip.
“As coaches, we can’t hang our heads because people aren’t available,” Brodhead said. “I have complete confidence in all of our kids. We just have to get all of our kids back.”