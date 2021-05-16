It was quite challenging, but the UL Ragin’ Cajuns finally turned the corner on the road with a big Sun Belt series win over the UTA Mavericks on Saturday.
In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Cajuns rallied for two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth inning for a 7-4 victory.
Earlier in the weekend, UL won a 4-3 game one in 15 innings, before falling 6-2 in the first game Saturday.
The Cajuns, who is scheduled to play at UNO on Tuesday, exits the weekend in second place in the Sun Belt West standings with three home games against Troy left in the league schedule.
UL is 28-21 overall and 11-10 in conference play, while UTA remains in first place in the SBC West race at 24-27 and 12-9.
Hot-hitting Brennan Breaux led the way in the game three win at 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Jonathan Brandon continued his surging finish to the season at 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Bobby Lada also played a big role in the win at 3-for-4 with an RBI.
In the eighth, Tyler Robertson and Brandon Talley were hit by pitches to set the table. Lada tied the game at 4-4 with an RBI single, before Brandon gave UL the lead for good with an RBI single.
In the ninth, Breaux got the rally going with a double and scored on Connor Kimple’s RBI single. Robertson got the final run home with a sacrifice bunt for a three-run cushion.
Hayden Durke was the starting pitcher, allowing four runs on five hits, three walks and two strikeouts in three innings. That made it a bullpen game, which was highlighted by Carter Robinson’s three shutout innings with two strikeouts.
Talley got his seventh save with a scoreless inning on one strikeout.