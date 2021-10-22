JONESBORO, Ark - On a night filled with short possessions, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns put together a really, really long one for the ages to survive a scary 28-27 showdown with Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Prior the game’s final drive, 18 of the previous combined possessions consumed less than four minutes on the clock, including nine under two minutes.

But when UL’s offense took over at its own 6 with 10:26 left in the game hoping to protect a tricky one-point lead, the Cajuns’ running game decided it was time to take control.

Incredibly, the Cajuns ran off 20 plays to cover 90 yards and ate up the final 10:26 on the clock to secure the victory.

It was quite likely the greatest non-scoring drive in program history.

“To finish like that, I think is pretty special,” UL coach Billy Napier said after his Cajuns improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in league play while the Red Wolves dropped to 1-6 and 0-3.

“We needed to do it and we did it.”

Prior to that mind-boggling possession, the longest drive by either team in the game was 5:44 by the Red Wolves in the second quarter.

Armed with a surging offensive line and a pair of red-hot running backs, though, the Cajuns had higher goals.

“We’re going to end this game right here, right now,” UL junior running back Chris Smith said. “We’re going to run this clock out. That O-line, I can’t put more praise on them than I am right now. I believe 100% in those guys. If they say, ‘We’re going to finish it here, I believe in them.’”

Really? The plan in the huddle was to embark on a 10:26 drive?

“I never thought about it like that,” Smith added. “But when I looked at it, yeah, we’re going to just keep getting first down after first down. They’re tired. They’re going to use their timeouts and we’re going to just keeping putting it on them, keep putting it on them.

“That’s what we did.”

The game-clinching drive left the Cajuns with a season-high 424 yards rushing in the game, led by Smith’s career-high 238 yards and two scores on 24 carries. True freshman Montrell Johnson also delivered a personal best with 150 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts.

UL collected six first downs on the drive, but none bigger than the last one.

Facing a fourth-and-one from the Red Wolves’ 7 with 2:00 left in the clock, the Cajuns immediately knew they were going for it.

“I knew what play we were going to run before we even called timeout,” Smith said.

The play was a toss left to Johnson, who picked up five yards to the 2, allowing UL to get into victory formation to exhaust the clock with Arkansas State out of timeouts.

“We actually practiced that exact situation against our defense in Friday’s situational script – the exact same scenario, fourth-and-one, hard count,” Napier explained. “We actually used the timeout to make sure it would be there. We showed the formation and the shift, looked at the defense and called timeout. They went back to their sneak defense and then we went with the toss play.

“We’ve been holding that one in our pocket for a while.”

Perhaps the most amazing thing about that 10:26 drive that secured bowl eligibility for the fourth straight season is that actually overshadowed Johnson’s Sun Belt-record 99-yard touchdown run.

Arkansas State had just scored the game’s first points for a 7-0 lead with 5:38 left until halftime. The ensuing kickoff was a goofy-looking kick that appeared heading out of bounds, but instead bit like a golf shot at the 1.

Smith had to jump on it to maintain possession. Instead of that bizarre bounce allowing the Red Wolves to generate even more momentum, Johnson had other ideas.

On the next play, Johnson broke loose for a 99-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

It was the longest since Raymond Calais enjoyed a 92-yard touchdown run against Georgia State two years ago.

It was the 13th time the feat has been achieved in Division I history, putting Johnson up there with the likes of Gale Sayers, who was the first to do so in 1963 against Nebraska.

“You never know when he’s going to pop one,” Smith said. “Me and Dalen Cambre were like, ‘Yeah, this one here is about to pop. We’ve been saying it all night. They he goes and I’m like, ‘Please don’t get down, please don’t get hauled down.’ He bust a 99. I’m proud of him. I think that’s the longest run in our school history right there.”

All of that rushing also covered up a night of mistakes for the Cajuns. Smith fumbled to set up a touchdown drive, Levi Lewis threw an interception to set up a field goal and the team combined for seven costly penalties for 77 yards and six Arkansas State first downs.

“You just have to give our kids credit,” Napier said. “A lot of things didn’t go our way. That’s the thing I’d say about our crew. We played a lot of ball.

“I think that they really understand what’s going on out there. They can tell you what happened, why it happened and what they’ve got to do to fix it.”