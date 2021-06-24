Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier's new contract doubles his salary to $2 million annually, according to documents obtained by The Advocate.

The new proposed contract would be effective through Dec. 31, 2025. Technically, it’s a base salary of $400,000 with a contingent premium benefit of $1.6 million from the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation to get to the $2 million total.

Here are some lesser-known details from his contract:

His combined salary is distributed monthly at about $166,000 per month.

He gets an annual vehicle allowance of $6,000 if a vehicle isn’t provided and annual cell phone allowance of $960.

The coach gets up to 25 tickets per game for personal use.

$100,000 if the team appears in a New Year’s Six Bowl game that is not a College Football Playoff semifinal game or $200,000 if the Cajuns appear in a College Football Playoff game.

$50,000 if Napier gets one of the following awards: Associated Press Coach of the Year Award, the National Sportswriters Association Paul “Bear” Bryant Award, the ESPN Home Depot Award, the American Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year Award or the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award.

Napier has $2.5 million at his disposal for 10 assistant coaches. Also, there’s a pool of $225,000 for as many as 11 quality control assistant coaches.