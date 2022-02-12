Once again, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns couldn't finish.
After leading by three points in overtime, the Cajuns suffered a critical turnover with 11 seconds left and trailing by one in an 80-77 loss to the Texas-Arlington on Saturday in the Cajundome.
The loss is the eighth in the past 10 game for the Cajuns, who fell to 10-13 overall and 5-8 in Sun Belt play heading into Thursday’s road game at UL-Monroe.
“We played hard,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “I thought we played hard ... but we did not have enough to finish.”
The Mavericks improved to 10-14 overall and 6-7 in Sun Belt action.
The largest lead for either team was a seven-point cushion by the Cajuns at 25-18 with 6:58 left in the first half.
The Cajuns struggled with turnovers, coughing the ball up 21 times compared to 11 for the Mavs. The Cajuns outrebounded the Mavericks 40-33 and got 11 points off the bench from Jalen Dalcourt, thanks to a trio of 3-pointers.
“It felt good,” Dalcourt said of his shooting touch Saturday. “I just had to be confident and be able to take some and see one go through.”
After Greg Williams was off the mark on a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining and Jordan Brown’s put-back try was off the mark, UL’s chances at building an overtime cushion were gone.
“You can’t let turnovers mess us up mentally,” Dalcourt said. “I feel like that’s something we do often and it messes up our game. It makes us be less aggressive. We just need to have a short-term memory and keep playing through it.”
The Mavericks took the lead at 74-73 on Shemar Wilson’s bucket with 1:52 left.
Theo Akwuba’s two free throws put UL back in front 75-74 with 1:22 left, before Nicholas Elame’s driving basket regained the lead at 76-75 for UTA.
“It boils down to missed block-outs on the defensive end by several people and the turnovers shared as well,” Marlin said. “Those two things got us.”
Kobe Julien got to 19 points for the game with two free throws with 43.6 seconds left.
Wilson countered for the Mavericks with a layup with 26 seconds left to put the them back in front 78-77.
Julien’s nine-point push to keep the Cajuns’ hopes alive was nullified by the turnover with 11 seconds left.
After Elame’s two free throws made it 80-77, the Cajuns managed a desperation 3-pointer by Brayan Au that was an air ball.
“That wasn’t what we drew up,” Marlin said of the final possession. “It was supposed to be for Kentrell (Garnett). We didn’t execute that right, either. We kind of panicked with the time. That wasn’t the way that play was intended.”
Julien finished with 19 points and five rebounds, but he also committed six turnovers in 33 minutes.
Brown was back to being active in the paint after a 1-for-5 shooting night in Thursday’s loss. On Saturday, he had 21 points and 12 rebounds in 41 minutes.
Akwuba was UL’s only other double-figure scorer with 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Mavs scored 24 points off UL’s 21 turnovers while only allowing the Cajuns 11 points off turnovers. The Mavericks also outscored the Cajuns 32-8 in fastbreak points.
“I have no idea,” Marlin said when asked for the solution to the turnovers. “I’ve tried everything in my arsenal and I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve never had a group like this. It’s frustrating to them and it’s frustrating to the coaching staff. We have not taken care of the basketball. We’ve made poor choices. We have to play better from that standpoint. We’ve corrected a lot of things, but that’s not one of them.”
The first half was close throughout, but the visiting Mavs never led. Behind a Garnett 3-pointer, the Cajuns took an early 7-2 lead.
The Cajuns got a nice treat from a pair of 3-pointers from Dalcourt off the bench, with the second one giving UL a 21-16 lead at 8:26.
Brown led the Cajuns with 12 points and nine boards in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting after only getting off five attempts in Thursday’s loss to Texas State.
That could have been a spark to a big Cajuns’ lead, except for the fact that no other Cajun had more than six points in the first half. UL also turned it over 11 times over the first 20 minutes.
Julien didn’t score in the game until hitting two free throws 1:12 into the second half. His first field goal came with 16:10 left to cut Texas-Arlington's lead to 40-39.
“Just stay the course,” Marlin said. “It’s never as good as it seems, it’s never as bad as it seems. Today, we just didn’t finish. We’ve had the lead in the second half of every one of these home games.”