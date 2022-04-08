When UL’s spring practice began, offensive line coach Jeff Norrid knew the pressure was on.
“Oh yeah, for sure,” he admitted.
His unit was in a bit of flux at the time.
Max Mitchell was in the process of preparing for the NFL draft, O’Cyrus Torrence and Kamryn Waites had departed for Florida and guard Tyler Brown entered the transfer portal shortly after spring began.
Even worse, there were guys sitting out with injuries or rehab stints, such as potential starters Carlos Rubio, David Hudson and Jax Harrington, who returned midway through the process just as center Landon Burton suffered an injury that ended his spring.
So when the defending Sun Belt champions unveil the first glimpse of the 2022 club in Saturday’s 11 a.m. spring game at Cajun Field, don’t expect a polished product when it comes to the offensive line.
Because Norrid won’t be.
“Not at all,” Norrid said. I’m not worried about if these guys give up 100 sacks. I don’t care about al of that. I want to see guys playing fast. I want to see them communicating. I want to see them working together and I want to see them playing hard."
As a result, Saturday's spring game will only look like a normal football contest for one quarter. The rest of the game will consist of team exercises on a point system.
“It’s not going to be perfect," Norrid said. "I know that and I’m OK with that. I want to see the effort, I want to see them working together and I want to see if something goes bad, how are you going to react to it? Those things are what matter to me. That’s what I’m looking for on Saturday.”
Essentially, the spring has been about Norrid finding out his potential options. It’s quite possible three or four starters come September won’t be participating Saturday.
“It’s been a challenge, but it’s been a fun challenge to get to see these younger guys grow and develop,” Norrid said. “There are a lot of players we had on last year’s roster that are no longer with us. There are some guys that came in and started back in the summer that really didn’t get a whole lot of significant reps and now they are.”
With Burton out until fall camp, Harrington has gained valuable experience at center. Redshirt freshman Mackey Maillho (6-8, 364) and George Jackson (6-4, 315) have progress and redshirt sophomore King McGowen (6-5, 311) is finally over his injury obstacles.
“It’s had its fair share of growing pains, but that’s just a part of the process,” Norrid said. “That happens with every new group of players that come in.”
Mandeville’s Maillho has shown he can play inside or out, but needs to continue getting his weight down.
“He's a guy we’re really going to push this summer to get in really good shape,” Norrid said of Maillho. “Then in fall camp, we really have to find out if he’s going to be an outside guy or are we going to commit to him being an inside guy?
“As long as he has a really good offseason this summer, I think he’s a guy that’s going to be able to help us out and give us the depth that we need.”
Jackson was an early enrollee last spring and is now progressing.
“He still needs to get stronger in a lot of areas,” Norrid said of Jackson. “But as far as his football IQ, he’s gotten a lot better. He processes things a lot faster. His technique is a lot more consistent. I’ve really been working on his hands and targeting his punch and his pass protection stuff.”
McGowen is just the spring getting healthy enough to observe.
“King has had a really good spring,” Norrid said. “He’s so far behind where he should be, so the biggest thing for him is technique consistency because he’s been hurt.”
Fortunately, Norrid got to see enough of former St. Thomas More center Burton to know he’s got the potential to replace Shane Vallot at center.
“He went from a guy who was a really good backup to stepping up and being the Alpha … getting everybody going, being clear, being decisive with the Mike points, his accuracy in directing things was spot on,” Norrid said of Burton. “He really impressed me.”
Norrid said tackle Nathan Thomas and Michigan State transfer James Ohonba have also showed enough to be part of the solution in August.
“In terms of having enough guys that we can go in if God forbid something bad happens to any of the players, we’re going to be just fine,” he said. “We’re going to be able to play winning football with whoever we put in the game.”