The No. 10-ranked UL softball team has won 10 games in a row, sports a 33-4 record and is a perfect 15-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Despite some scheduling issues, the Cajuns have inched their way back to No. 20 in Monday's RPI update.

But if you expect UL coach Gerry Glasco to be satisfied with any of those numbers, think again.

To say Glasco has high expectations for his team would be an understatement.

If anyone doubted that, a decision he made during the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-2 win over UT-Arlington proclaimed the message with an exclamation point.

Leading 4-2 with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, catcher Julie Rawls stepped to the plate. The junior who leads the team in batting average, doubles, homers, RBIs, slugging percentage, walks and on-base percentage, took two straight pitches for strikes.

And she was quickly relieved by pinch-hitter Casidy Chaumont before the third pitch. For the record, Chaumont grounded out to third base.

Some will never agree with such a tactic. Those who know Glasco realize he’s always looking for an avenue to hammer home a point.

You can only imagine how much it’s getting to him that his lineup hasn’t crushed the ball in the past seven games. In his mind, his hitters are going through a stretch where they’ve lost their aggressiveness.

Pinch-hitting for Rawls was his way to force a change after repeated encouragements on the subject.

“We had our best hitter up,” he said, “who is absolutely phenomenal, having an All-American-type season. People are pitching her really careful right now. The tendency is, our team on offense is starting to get a little bit tentative, we’re lacking the aggression we had earlier.”

Some also feel like it’s a bad position to put the pinch-hitter in.

“I explain to my kids,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns next play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Southeastern at Lamson Park. “We put a batter up there with an 0-2 count, that’s not a good spot for that pinch-hitter, right? But if you’re the starting player, why do you put yourself in that 0-2 count by just taking two pitches? I thought there were a couple, three points there we could make.”

It was a multi-layered decision, Glasco added. It also covered a few secondary bases.

“I was thinking she had caught every single inning the whole day, so I was also thinking about, ‘Do I even want her batting at this point?’” he added. “We had a 4-2 lead, so do I want her out there running the bases at the end of a hot, long, 14-inning day? I was debating and then she took two called strikes, so I wasn’t going to take the chance on her getting a double.

“Let’s make a point, if she wanted to hit, let’s hit those first two pitches. It was one of those split-second decisions you make, but I was really worried about getting (an) injury. I don’t want to lose my best player out there on the bases. And I thought I could make a point at the same time.”

Folks, the man is on a mission. If in the end, he falls short, it’s not going to be because of a lack of effort.

He's so driven. Frankly, I’m still not sure how he made it emotionally through last season, except for the fact he likely had to continue to remind himself of the short-handed situation he inherited.

“Last year, we had to play at our potential,” Glasco said. “To give those kids credit, they fought for everything. They were an amazing group of athletes that fought, scratched, clawed for every single thing they got and kept us in a position to have a really good season.”

The bar has been raised in year two.

“This team has huge potential and to whom much is given, much is expected,” Glasco said. “I expect a lot out of (Sarah) Hudek and (Bailey) Curry and Raina O’Neal and Julie Rawls and Keeli Milligan. I’m coaching them hard. They’re just great, great kids and great, great athletes. But we have to have extremely high expectations. It’s hard to play at a high, high level.

“We’re able to fall a little bit less than our best play and we’ll still win. That’s a good thing in some ways and bad in another, because when we get to postseason, we need to be at our best every day. We don’t want to just hang our hat on, ‘Well, that’s good enough to win, so that’s good enough.’ That’s not good enough.”

Off the field, Glasco is the most gentle man around. On the field, he doesn’t mince words. He will not stop pushing.

“Just winning isn’t good enough right now,” he said. “Being your best as often as you can, so that we can be our very best in the regional championship, the super regional and hopefully the World Series. We want to be consistently demanding the best of ourselves.”