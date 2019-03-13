It all makes perfect sense, especially if you’re used to coachspeak.

But second-year UL head football coach Billy Napier made several things very clear in Tuesday’s first spring season press conference just after his Ragin’ Cajuns completed their first 2019 spring practice session.

On one hand, it’s a brand new season. After all, “every team is different. That’s kind of how we start over each year. Phase one, foundation … assume nothing, define expectations for players and really get back to the basics, the little things and the discipline that we expect.”

On the other hand, it was quite obvious to Napier and his coaching staff Tuesday that the carryover and lessons learned from their first season in Lafayette a year ago have already made this year’s squad much better on the first day of spring camp.

“Now we’ve been through an entire season,” Napier said, “now there’s tons of recall, so you start in a different place and you climb that mountain and try to make progress as a player. You could see that today (Tuesday).

“We played much faster at almost every position, because we knew what to do. We communicated better and anticipated. Typical year two progress.”

The progress that has Napier so excited going into phase three of the eight-step process of the Cajuns in 2019 begins with the team’s overall conditioning.

“We’re much further along from a conditioning perspective,” Napier said. “We’re a stronger football team in much better condition. We’re seasoned when it comes to the mental toughness and how we respond during adversity, and we’re a much more close-knit group.”

That doesn’t mean there are health issues.

The list of modified players this spring coming back from knee injuries includes: TE Alex Allen, PK Stevie Artigue, LB Ken Jones, DL Terrance Jones and QB Jai’ave Magalei.

The list of players designated for modified activity this spring returning from shoulder surgeries includes: DB Percy Butler, WR Kaleb Carter, DB Daijuane Dorsey, DL Zi’Yon Hill, DL Shomari Hayes and TE Chase Rogers.

Also, DL Tanner Wiggins is on the same list with a wrist, while right guard Staten Wade is on medical hardship after four surgeries on his knee.

“The glaring thing for me is that five of those happened on our watch,” Napier said.

Also new about this second season are programs most fans don’t ever see.

“We’re up and running like we’ve never been, so this offseason is different than last year,” Napier said. “We’re up and running in academic support program that we have in place now, and we’re up and running with our nutrition program that we didn’t have this time last year.

“We’ve got retention of all the information from last year – all those lessons and plays, all the experience.”

Another change this season is the return of linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, who was suspended from the team at midseason a year ago.

“He’s made tremendous progress,” Napier said. “We allowed him an opportunity to come back. Certainly there are some parameters that go with that. He’s done a great job so far.”

December signee receiver Kalem Reddix is back in active duty as well.

“That’s a similar situation (as McCaskill) in that he was going through some growing pains when he first reported,” Napier said. “We’ve

We’ve given him an opportunity to come back and he’s kind of got some parameters that go with him being on our team as well.”

One area Napier was quite pleased looked so familiar Tuesday was his coaching staff. Lamar Morgan joined the staff replacing Zac Etheridge.

“It was very beneficial not to have a tremendous amount of turnover on our staff when we could have,” Napier said.