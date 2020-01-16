For those UL basketball fans who didn’t see the Ragin’ Cajuns on the recent road trip to North Carolina and Georgia, the return to the Cajundome on Thursday didn’t paint a prettier picture.

The harsh reality is things aren’t very functional these days for coach Bob Marlin’s club.

In addition to the long list of injuries, forward Dou Gueye missed Thursday’s 81-65 loss to UTA with the flu.

Cajuns await cold-shooting UTA Mavs to open critical three-game Sun Belt homestand The UL Ragin’ Cajuns may not face another team with as long an injury list for the rest of the season, but coach Bob Marlin’s club will square…

Senior guard P.J. Hardy did return to the starting lineup, but he only made four of 14 shots, including 2-of-11 shooting behind the arc.

Freshman guard Mylik Wilson didn’t play and Marlin didn’t sound very optimistic about the Rayville native returning on this three-game homestand.

“No, I don’t think so,” Marlin said. “He’s questionable.”

Then add the fact that junior forward Tirus Smith only played 15 minutes due to getting two fouls in a 15-second stretch in the first half and then a careless fourth foul on the first possession of the second half.

“The one that really hurt us was the second half,” Marlin said. “He wasn’t focused on the first possession and missed a block-out on a defensive rebound and committed a foul.

“That hurt us. We were down double figures at the time, so do you play him and try to keep him in the game, or risk losing (worse) if you take him out?”

If a team ever needed the NCAA to suspend the rule that benches a player after the fifth foul, it’s this season with Smith.

“It’s difficult,” Marlin said. “We need another guy like Tirus that we can throw out there and we just don’t have it right now.”

Especially with Gueye out ill, UL’s inside defense was virtually non-existent with Smith playing tentatively or on the bench in foul trouble.

Cajuns hoping three-game homestand can be tonic after rough finish to Sun Belt road trip Believe it or not, UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin found a few bright spots from the recent three-game road trip.

"(UTA’s Jabari) Narcis played well,” Marlin said. “It’s the best I’ve seen him play around the basket. He’s a 3-point shooter, not an inside guy. We gave him good dunks. He protected the rim for him. We just didn’t finish. Guys aren’t strong enough to get it in tonight.”

Playing with seven scholarship players presents a long list of dilemmas for Marlin’s staff during a game.

Sure you want to play aggressive, physical defense. The problem is run the risky of picking up too many fouls with that approach and the shorthanded Cajuns can’t afford foul trouble.

It’s also harder to over-challenge when battling on the boards when you live in fear of a cheap foul.

The result in Thursday’s loss was Marlin opting for a strategy he hates.

“We played 40 minutes of zone,” Marlin said. “I’ve coached close to 900 games and I’ve never done that … ever. We felt like it was the right game plan going in and it was.

“We wanted to give them some high-post touches. We didn’t handle it correctly. We wanted them to make the tough twos in the paint and to their credit, they did.”

The Mavericks had 22 points in the paint in the first half and finished the game with 30, compared to 18 for the Cajuns.

Long second-half drought dooms Cajuns in road loss to Georgia Southern STATESBORO, Ga. — A better first half didn’t yield the result the UL men’s basketball team was looking for Saturday afternoon in a 71-51 loss …

Incredibly, the Cajuns still found a way to win the rebound battle on the night 40-37 behind 11 boards and 11 points from Smith in 15 minutes of play.

Jalen Johnson led the way with 23 points and eight boards. As a result, UL only trailed 57-52 with 14:59 left after a Johnson 3-pointer, but UTA responded with an 11-0 run to deliver the knockout punch.

The problem was Johnson and Smith got virtually no help from the backcourt. Cedric Russell, Hardy and Calvin Temple combined for 7-of-29 shooting from the field.

“I was disappointed in Cedric (Russell), P.J. (Hardy) and Calvin Temple,” Marlin said. “They have to play better. They have played better and I expected better.”

The Cajuns (now 7-12, 2-6) did get an encouraging 19 minutes from true freshman Chris Spenkuch, who had eight points and five boards on 3-of-5 shooting from the field.

“It was his best game in a while,” Marlin said. “I thought he played harder. He overthinks things too much and it slows him down, bogs him down at times.

“He gave good effort tonight. He was active and played well tonight.”

Next up is Texas State at 7 p.m. Saturday – a team that typically “plays at a slower pace,” which may be beneficial for UL.

“They’re a well-coached team and they’ll be ready to play,” Marlin added. “They’ve not won a game in the Cajundome.”