They’re eight in number.

One has actually been on UL’s campus for seven years now.

Some of them are transfers and didn’t arrive in Lafayette until two or three years ago.

All eight of the super seniors – back for an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 – are hoping their lagniappe season with the Ragin’ Cajuns produces the greatest reward yet.

One thing is for sure, all of that experience hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm while providing plenty of wisdom.

“I know speaking for myself, I’m definitely just as hungry,” said linebacker Ferrod Gardner, whose been on campus since 2017.

“It’s just about a love of the game. We wouldn’t have come back if we didn’t love the game, love the work and wanted to go win with the same guys … and just play for the staff. Those are the determining factors that made us want to come back and continue to win with this group.”

It’s not that there weren’t decisions to be made. Gardner admits he considered taking his shot at professional football.

“It was a definite battle every day for a while,” he said.

So just like his colleagues, Gardner consulted his coaches and his family for advice. Whichever way he went, Gardner’s goal was to be certain he made the right decision.

“It was really just betting on myself,” Gardner said. “A good analogy coach Napier was giving to me during the process was, ‘Are you ready to take the test now or do you wait another 12 months to take the test?’

“That really stuck with me throughout the process. I felt like with more time, my experience and my game would only rise and only help me in the long run.”

Offensive lineman Ken Marks has been at UL since 2015. His teammates call him everything from, ‘Old man’ to ‘Grandpaw’ to ‘Pops’.

Not only does Marks not get offended, he simply responds by helping out in any way he can.

“Anything they’re going through, I’ve probably been through,” Marks said. “I’ve been through a lot already. So I’m just a crutch for them to use.”

The rest of the group range from starting quarterback Levi Lewis to the likes of veteran wide receiver Jalen Williams, outside linebacker Chauncey Manac on his third school, defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey on his third school, graduate-school kicker Nate Snyder and reserve safety Cameron Solomon.

Like Marks, Solomon is experiencing one of the longest college football careers in history – arriving in 2016 – but they also know there’s still plenty of room to improve.

“You can look at it like we’ve been there forever, but it’s football,” Marks said. “It’s an forever-evolving game. Things change, positions change, people change … you’ve just got to grow with it.

“There are guys that’s been in the league (NFL) for 10-plus years and they’re still learning different things every day.”

In fact, Marks could very well be the top lieutenant on UL’s complacency police force.

“You can’t ever be complacent,” he insisted. “There’s always room to grow. There’s always room for improvement.

“There’s no cap anywhere. Whenever you think you’ve made it to the top, there’s always another level you can go to. That’s how I live life. You can’t be complacent. That’s the number one thing in my life, don’t be complacent.”

That’s a level of maturity Napier and his staff relish, because all understand that nothing has been promised.

“It’s going to be highly competitive,” Napier said. “There are lots of roles to be determined. Although we do have veterans, I think we also have a very talented rookie group.

“I also want to emphasized that doesn’t mean they’re entitled to the role they had last year or the playing time they received in the past. We’re going to be evaluating on what we see over the next 17 days and we’re going to reward the people that deserve to be rewarded.”

Marks said this camp remains unique to all others he’s experienced during his time at UL.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Marks said. “Just getting our play acknowledgement down and understanding the offense, understanding the defense. We’ve got a bunch of new coaches, so getting good with them and getting to know how they work in games.

“The tone was set when we came back in January. Then we picked back up on it when we started the summer. We know what we need to do and have a successful camp and get ready for our first game.”

Gardner concurs.

“We’re going into this fall camp with experience, we know what to expect and we have a high standard for ourselves,” he said. “We won’t come out with anything less.

“There’s a lot I still haven’t accomplished.”