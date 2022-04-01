SAN MARCOS, Texas - It wasn't an offensive explosion, but was a masterpiece of a different kind.
UL pitchers Sam Landry and Meghan Schorman combined on a four-hit shutout Friday in a 1-0 win over Texas State in San Marcos, Texas.
The win improved UL to 22-8 overall and 8-2 in league play, while Texas State dropped to 18-14 and 5-5.
Game 2 is schedule for 2 p.m. Saturday.
The game's only run came in the fourth inning on a solo home runs from Stormy Kotzelnick.
On this night, though, that was all the Cajuns needed. Landry improved to 10-2 on the season after allowing no runs on two hits, two walks and striking out four.
Schorman pitched two shutout innings to notch her second save of the season, allowing no runs on two hits, one walk and striking out five.
Both teams settled for four hits in the game.
