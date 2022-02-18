By the end of the third inning, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns had already hit their first three home runs of the new season.
Strangely, coach Matt Deggs wondered if that’s actually when things went downhill.
The Cajuns only got two baserunners the rest of the way in a 7-4 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters on Friday at Russo Park.
“I thought that kind of actually led to us getting away from our approach,” Deggs said. “They took momentum away from us and we weren’t able to get it back from them, which is something we’ve done a really good job of all year.”
Game two of the series will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re not a home-run hitting team,” Deggs said. “We’re a team that can hit a bunch of doubles, steal a bunch of bases and our number one goal is to get on base and make stuff happen.
“When you get away from that and allow them to have some easy, quick innings – miss a sign here or there – it’s just going to lead to them grabbing momentum and give it back to their offense.”
UCI starter Michael Frias rebounded from giving up home runs to Jonathan Brandon, Connor Kimple and Carson Roccaforte, allowing five hits, two walks and striking out seven.
“They won the battle of the fastball tonight,” Deggs said. “We took too many fastballs. Hats off to their guy. He took a lick and he stayed out there and settled in and was able to grab the bump back for those guys. That’s a good ball club over there.”
Brandon Talley gave up five runs - all in the fifth innings - on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
Despite the loss, UL reliever Tommy Ray was a bright spot, only allowing two hits, no walks and striking out five in four shutout innings.
“I was slamming my fastball and my breaking ball early,” Ray said. “I was flipping my changeup in there for strikes. When you’ve got three pitches for strikes and keep a good team off balance, you’re going to have a lot of success.”
Deggs suggested Ray could be headed to the starting rotation soon.
The other bright spot was Jonathan Brandon at third base.
Not only did he hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the second, but also made a nifty defensive play on a slow roller to third.
“It felt good to get your feet wet a little bit,” Brandon said. “Get the crowd going, that was fun.
“I think we had a chance to run away with it there, but we stumbled a little bit. They’re a good ball club. We have to execute.”
For a senior who missed all of two seasons ago with an injury and didn’t get any homers in part-time duty last season, the homer felt extra special.
“I hit more home runs in one at-bat than I did last year, so that felt good,” Brandon said. “It was a spot that we needed a hit. I was able to tie the game back up and make it a new ball game. It felt good. It was nice. It was fun.”