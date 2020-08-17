It would be hard to find anyone on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to admit they’re worried about the team’s running back corps.

Senior quarterback Levi Lewis, for one, certainly isn’t.

“I don’t have to worry about those guys (Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell) keeping their focus,” Lewis said. “It’s their senior year. Those guys are ready to roll. The other teams they’ll have a lot to worry about and even with T.J. (Wisham) and Chris (Smith). We’re ready.”

In helping UL achieve an historic 11-3 season a year ago, the running game finished the 2019 season ranked sixth nationally in rushing yards (3,604 yards), third in yard per rush (6.28) and third in rushing touchdowns (42).

Listen to senior bruising back Trey Ragas and the goal is for the unit to get even better in 2020, even with the loss of Tampa Bay’s seventh-round draft pick Raymond Calais.

“Most definitely,” said Ragas, who ran for 820 yards and 11 scores last fall. “That’s the goal. The goal is never to take a step backward. It’s always to take a step forward. Each day we come into practice, we try to work on something new. We try to work on something from the past – work on film from the past. We try to get better each day. Trying to be the best player we could ever be.

“Our goal from last year, we achieved every goal we had last year. Now we’ve got bigger goal, it’s up to us to go catch them.”

In reality, most UL fans would love for the unit to duplicate last year’s sensational statistics, but Mitchell also has thoughts of raising the bar.

“This year, we just have to reach for a higher standard and try to match it or even go over what we did last year,” said Mitchell, who ran for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns.

UL coach Billy Napier warns against comparing units on different teams.

“We’ve got a completely different unit this year,” Napier said. “I think this year’s offense and this year’s team will be built around the strengths of the team. We’re going to try to find out what we do well and build our team around those things.

“This is completely independent of last year or any year in the future. We’ve got to figure out how to get the most out of these particular players.”

Among the reasons some believe this year’s running back crew could equal or surpass last year’s team is speedy redshirt sophomore Chris Smith, who hopes to fill the shoes left by Calais’ departure.

“We’ve been very pleased with Chris,” Napier said. “He’s been very patient as a player. It’s his time. He’s got to make the most of that and capitalize on his opportunity.”

In small doses last season, Smith shined brightly, finishing with 334 yards and four scores on just 32 carries (10.4 yards per carry).

“I feel like he can be just like Raymond,” Ragas said. “It’s up to him. When they call on him, it’s up to him how he handles it, but from kickoff to punts to running the ball to catching the ball, he can do it all.

“Once he gets the opportunity, I know for sure he’s going to take it and run with it just like he’s done in the past. Every time, he got the game, he made big plays. I believe in Chris.”

As productive as each one has been during their careers, they also know there’s still room for improvement.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve struggled with blitz pickup, so that’s one the thing in practice I’m working on a lot – making sure I shoot my hands on the blitz pickup,” Mitchell said. “Another thing is running lower. That’s about it.”

For Ragas, it’s “more break-away runs and try to catch the ball out of the backfield.”

Like Calais two years ago, Smith said running backs coach Jabbar Juluke is stressing running in between the tackles with his elite speed already established.

“He’s going to be great,” Mitchell said of Smith. “We expect him to come in and do his thing – get the ball on the edge and just roll.”

With the offense searching for added depth at receiver with leading receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley now in the NFL, the backfield may also be more of a target for Lewis in the passing game as well.

All three played limited roles as receivers last season. Mitchell caught 10 passes for 70 yards and a score, Ragas added six grabs for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Smith had just one catch for 10 yards.

“Each individual player relative to their own circumstance, we’ve got a plan for them to improve,” Napier said. “Where they’re at now compared to last year is completely different set of variables.”