At times, it’s pretty easy for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s team.
When junior center Ty’Reona Doucet is healthy, things go well.
When she’s not, it’s difficult to play well.
On Thursday at the Cajundome, Doucet was healthy and coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns cruised to a 75-55 win over McNeese State to improve to 2-1 on the season.
“Now she’s finally healthy, so we’re expecting big things out of her,” Brodhead said. “But we’re taking our time – 24 minutes, that’s probably about the right amount of minutes right now, so we can keep her healthy for conference.
“When Ty’s in there, we’re comfortable when we get some touches inside. When Ty’s not in there, we’re a different team. That doesn’t mean we can’t do some different things. We just have to get more comfortable with it.”
In 24 minutes, Doucet contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.
“It started off the last game against Sam (Houston),” Doucet said. “I was feeling good. Then before the game today I did therapy. There was no pain.
“I feel better, but I feel like my vision of the game is getting better. I can see things this year that I didn’t last year.”
Doucet even helped out in new areas of influence.
“She can help to control the game,” Brodhead said. “It helps out offense so much for her to get some touches inside. In the press-breaker, we were utilizing her to break the press. I think she ended up with three assists and most of them were off transition baskets.
“That’s something that’s going to be big for us. That’s something we didn’t have last year. She’s working hard. That’s the biggest thing about Ty. She’s coming in more mature (this year) and working harder in practice.”
Also playing a big role in the win was sophomore guard Brandi Williams with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes.
Skyler Goodwin pitched in with nine points, three rebounds and three assists.
“She was sick,” Brodhead said of Goodwin. “She wasn’t supposed to play. It ended up not being a virus. We wanted to play, so she ended up playing. She’s that type of kid. She’s a player.
“She’s so fundamental in what she does. If we can get her a little more aggressive on the offensive side, that would really help.”