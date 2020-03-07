PENSACOLA, Fla. — The UL Ragin’ Cajuns' bats didn’t fare very well against Michigan State starter Jarret Olson during Saturday’s second game of the Diamond Invitational at Admiral Fetterman Field.
But when the Spartans inserted reliever William Christopherson, things got much better in a hurry for the Cajuns.
UL came through with a three-run rally in the seventh inning to ignite a 6-3 comeback win over Michigan State.
The Cajuns improved to 6-9 overall with the win, and will finish out their participation in the tournament at 3 p.m. Sunday against Troy.
Colton Frank got the three-run seventh going with a leadoff walk before Alex Hannie’s triple cut Michigan State’s lead to 3-2. Ben Fitzgerald then pounded a two-run homer to give the Cajuns the lead for good at 4-3.
UL had scored a run in the fourth when Sebastian Toro’s RBI single scored Hayden Cantrelle, who had reached on a fielder’s choice grounder and stole second base.
The Cajuns then added two more insurance runs in the eighth. Toro walked to set it up, before a Jonathan Windham RBI squeeze bunt and two Spartan throwing errors helped get two runs home.
The rest of it was all about the UL’s pitching.
UL starting pitcher Brandon Young had some trouble in the first inning when a walk and a hit batsman sandwiched a Peter Ahn single to load the bases with one out. Zach Iverson’s RBI ground out, along with a wild pitch and a balk got three runs home.
Young was dominant after that point, however, picking up the win after allowing just those three runs on three hits, four walks and striking out 10.
Brandon Talley then continued his stellar pitching by bring UL home after that. The junior left-hander didn’t allow any hits, walked two and struck out six in 2.2 innings to record the save.