There are a lot of ways to explain UL’s hitting barrage since those two fateful practice sessions coach Matt Deggs has referred to on several occasions just prior to Sun Belt Conference play beginning.
At the time, his Cajuns were batting .241 as a team. Coastal Carolina was about to visit Russo Park for a four-game series and a rugged non-conference stretch had just been completed with TCU leaving town having won two of three from the Cajuns.
Fortunately, no midweek games allowed the staff to get back to the basics.
Since then, it’s been like a completely different offensive attack.
“Just having a really good approach and being sold out to the approach, and playing with a boatload of attitude and confidence and expecting to hit,” said Deggs, whose Cajuns (20-12, 7-2) currently lead the Sun Belt West heading into a road series at South Alabama this weekend.
Since those two “hard” practices, UL is batting .304 with 82 runs, 26 doubles and 16 homers over an 11-game stretch.
The most obvious difference is cutting down on the strikeouts.
Over the first 21 games of the season, UL struck out more than six times in a game 20 times, including double digits in 13 of those games.
Over the last 11 games, UL has struck out six or fewer times six times, including double digits only three times.
“More than anything, it’s really shortening up and trying to work inside out behind the baseball with two strikes,” Deggs said. “We’ve been able to put together some really extended at-bats and put the ball in play and keep the pressure on.”
Cutting on down on strikeouts has produced other benefits as well. The lineup has also done a better job of executing the short game – especially bunts and hit-and-runs.
“What goes hand in hand with all of that is our ability to execute has gone up exponentially,” Deggs said. “We’re executing on command just about anything I put on.”
Suddenly, it’s fun making out a lineup, even when a gut feeling tells you to experiment a little bit.
“Yeah, that’s a good feeling,” Deggs said. “Like, I had no doubt the lineup I put together (Sunday) was going to score, even though it was a little different.
“We needed to get some looks at some different guys and keep some other guys that were going good confident. We were able to do that.”
On one hand, not facing staffs like Mississippi State, Southern Mississippi and TCU helps elevate the offensive numbers, but also the experienced gained from facing those arms has helped as well.
Naturally, a huge part of being successful offensively goes back to confidence, but Deggs also contends those two fundamental practices made sure UL’s hitters went back to the right mindset in the batter’s box.
“That benefits the offense from the standpoint of now I’ve got confidence,” he explained. “A base hit, that’s not where I’m drawing confidence from. I’m drawing confidence from having a great approach, being able to execute to help the team win. It’s not from a stat. That’s what you’re seeing.”
And now that the offense is starting to meet high preseason expectations, don’t expect Deggs and his coaching staff to let up in their aggressive training at all. In fact, it’s actually time to go even harder.
“Sometimes when you’re scuffling, you keep it more simple,” Deggs explained. “And a lot of times when you’re on a streak like we’ve been on, that’s when you keep the pedal to the metal and you keep pressing them on stuff.”