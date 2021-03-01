Quite a bit has happened since UL shut out Louisiana Tech 2-0 at Russo Park last Tuesday evening.

Since then, the Ragin’ Cajuns have played their sloppiest game of the game in an 11-2 home loss to LSU and then rebounded in style with impeccable consistency in a weekend sweep of Rice – 7-3, 5-3, 6-3.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, swept past the Southern Jaguars 9-2, 5-1 and 12-4.

Originally this game was going to be played in Ruston, but with the new field in Ruston not yet being ready to host this game, the rematch will again be in Lafayette.

What hasn’t changed in the respect UL coach Matt Deggs has for Louisiana Tech, which returns at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Strategy-wise we’re going to have to figure out a way to get them out,” Deggs said. “That’s a problem facing La. Tech, because they can really hit.

“That’s a complete ball club. They’re definitely one of the better hitting teams in the country at any level.”

In the first meeting, Spencer Arrighetti dominated the game to make a loud statement about being in the weekend rotation. He pitched again over the weekend in relief of Saturday’s win.

That leaves Connor Cooke as the starting pitcher this time around.

Cooke was the main victim of UL’s sloppy defense in the loss to LSU last Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Cooke’s only lasted 2.1 and 3.0 innings in his first two outings this season.

“I want him to stay out there past the third inning for sure,” Deggs said. “I want to see some more strikes, I want to see more swings and misses. I want to see some chases and I want to see him matches zeroes and give us a chance to score. Because he’s fully capable of those things. If I didn’t think he wasn’t capable I wouldn’t even mention that.”

Don’t get the impression Deggs is doing any experimenting in these mid-week games.

“This isn’t a guy that we’re just giving a start to just to give a start,” he said of Cooke. “This is a guy we believe will give us a chance to win the game.

“I think efficiency is a big deal with him. If he can pitch it efficiently. What I mean by that is he needs to mix in some quicker innings and obviously his defense needs to help him out.”

Moreover, Deggs said his RPI concerns don’t really allow mid-majors the luxury of trying out too many things on weekdays.

“We’re not Ole Miss, we’re not Florida, we’re not Texas or whoever,” he said. “We’re a program that’s got to work to win every single ball game, because our RPI needs to be very, very strong at the end of the year. That’s just the life of a mid-major, like it or not, that’s the world we live in.”

Another area where some new ideas could be possible is on the infield where there are multiple options at second, third and shortstop.

“I don’t know much experimenting as much as who I feel like is the best guy that day – the best guy that gives us a chance to be successful, and not just that day, but long term,” Deggs said. “That’s the great part of having depth. You better be ready when you get your chance and you better prove it every single day. These guys have embraced that.”

Joining Arrighetti in that impressive relief effort Saturday was Preseason Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Conor Angel, who didn’t allow a hit with one walk and three strikeouts in 1.1 innings in the 5-3 win over Rice.

“I wanted to get him some confidence, which he needed a heavy dose of and I think we got that Saturday,” Deggs said. “The bullpen that finished that game Saturday was just filthy,.

“He’s gone through being banged up here and there and just a little bit of adversity. We’re going to keep coming him back slowly. He’s what I call a utility guy right now. I think of a utility knife, it’s got a bunch of different utensils in there. I see that in Conor, although I will say, I think he’s a natural born bullpen piece and I think that’s where he’s the most comfortable.”