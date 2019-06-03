There’s very little more complicated in sports than Major League Baseball’s draft in the mind of a college baseball coach.
You pull for your departing players without knowing exactly what the big-league clubs are thinking.
Then there’s the incoming prospects who also might get drafted. Naturally, the college coaches are hoping those prospects will choose Division I college baseball over the minor leagues ... for now at least.
UL coach Tony Robichaux is pretty positive junior outfielder Todd Lott is going to get drafted at some point in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He also wants nothing more than for loyal left-handed pitcher Gunner Leger to get drafted by a club, despite only throwing 28.1 innings over the past two seasons.
And yes, there are always at least a few in the incoming signing class that will have Robichaux and his staff holding their breath during the three-day draft.
“Todd’s going to get drafted, but every organization is different,” Robichaux said.
After a slow start, Lott was on fire the entire second half of the season, finishing his junior season at .332 with nine doubles, eight homers, 48 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
“There are so many ways it can go,” Robichaux said. “Some might have only seen him early and have that view of him, while others might have followed him throughout the season. What did he do the night the cross-checker was there? But at the end of the day, it only takes one team.
“One thing in Todd’s corner is he had a good summer when he played in Alaska and he did play in the Cape (Cod).”
Lott was primarily a designated hitter at the Division I level, but that doesn’t mean he’s locked into that position at the next level.
“That’s the unique thing about professional baseball,” Robichaux said. “Some players carry the tag that he’s a better pro player than a college player. If you’re questionable position-wise, they have the ability in rookie ball or low-A ball to play you every day at a certain position and sometimes guys will improve that way.
“Those are developmental levels. If a catcher has 30 to 40 passed balls, they don’t care. If I put my shortstop out there and he makes 25 errors, they’re going to run me and the kid out of town. But you can let him go to pro ball and do that.”
Leger is a more complicated situation.
As a freshman, the southpaw was 6-5 with a 2.99 ERA in 114.1 innings. As a sophomore, he was 7-3 with a 2.26 ERA in 91.2 innings. After his 2017 junior season of 10-2 with a 1.97 ERA in 91.1 innings, Leger was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 26th round.
Instead he red-shirted in 2018 in hopes of returning to from this past spring. But his recovery didn’t allow that to transpiring, limiting the former Barbe High pitcher to a 1-3 record with three saves and a 2.54 ERA in 28.1 innings.
“At the end of the day, Gunner’s going to get better and he’s not going to forget how to pitch,” Robichaux said. “If someone can get him through medicals, they can sign him this year and have him ready for next year. You’re getting a guy with very high pitchability. In one game, he was up to 90 and 91.
“It’s going to have to come from a team that has seen Gunner good and has seen Gunner over time. You know his work ethic isn’t an issue. You know he’s not going to forget how to pitch. And you know he’s going to continue to get healthy and get better.”
As for the incoming class, Robichaux said he’s most worried about right-handed pitcher Conor Angel of Northwest Florida State College and freshman catcher Julian Brock of Fulshear High in Texas.
“He (Angel) has been up to 95-95 and you know how velocity plays,” Robichaux said. “Brock is a big, physical catcher. He’s got the physicality already. And those are two premium positions.”