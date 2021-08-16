Former UL centerfielder Ciara Bryan got a few phone call from Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Gerry Glasco a few weeks ago to give her a heads up about a major award that could be coming her way.
But after weeks passed and she heard no confirmation, Bryan began to wonder.
On Monday, the news broke and she got to relish the news all over again when Bryan was honored as the Sun Belt Conference’s Female Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.
“Wow, that was something when I started seeing it (social media) and getting phone calls,” Bryan said. "It was exciting."
Bryan was honored along with Georgia Southern baseball player Mason McWhorter as the Male Athlete of the Year. She the first Sun Belt athlete to earn top newcomer and overall athlete honors in the same year.
Also, Bryan is the first softball player to earn the award since Aleah Craighton, ironically also a former Cajun centerfielder, did so in 2017.
McWhorter is the first baseball player to win it since South Alabama’s Kevin Hill in 2016.
Bryan certainly made her super senior season at UL count after transferring from Georgia, batting .418 with 10 doubles, four triples, seven homers, 39 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.
“It certainly makes me feel good about it (transferring),” Bryan said. “It shows that I definitely got a lot out of the opportunity.”
After the season, Bryan was recognized as a second-team Softball America All-American, a first-team honoree on the NFCA All-Central Regional team and the LSWA’s Player and Newcomer of the Year on the Louisiana collegiate squad.
Academically, Bryan still isn’t done, working to get her Master’s degree in kinesiology.
Athletically, Bryan isn’t done yet either. She was drafted this past weekend into the Athletes Unlimited professional softball league with the season beginning this weekend.
In fact, Monday was the media day to kick off the league’s season, so the announcement of Bryan’s big award came just in time.
The Sun Belt honors the top male and female student-athlete each year based on athletic performance, academic success, leadership and character.
“I’ve always been able to juggle school and softball pretty well,” Bryan said. “Once I got to college, it obviously got a little more tedious. It’s mainly just about getting organized.”