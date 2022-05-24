The offseason musical chairs technically isn’t yet done for the UL head coach Bob Marlin as he pieces together his roster for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.
With each passing year, it seems to get more and more complicated.
Here’s roughly where the process currently stands.
Departing via the transfer portal are guards Trajan Wesley and Ty Harper and center Theo Akwuba.
Actually, joining Akwuba headed for the Ole Miss Rebels is assistant coach Brock Morris as well.
The first two departures weren’t a surprise to the coaching staff. The duo heading to Oxford was.
As of Tuesday, Marlin confirmed he’s done multiple interviews to replace Morris on the coaching staff and the plan is to have his staff finalized for the start of summer workouts next week.
There were roster additions as well in junior college point guard Themus Fulks from Dodge City Community College, high school guard Vince Sigona and high school forward Chancellor White.
Marlin said the option of adding another one or two players from the transfer portal remains a possibility.
“Possibly a four or a five (post player) or maybe another (small forward) with Kobe (Julien) still out,” Marlin said. “Kobe is two and half months into his rehab, but we don’t expect him back until conference play … maybe mid-December.”
Julien suffered another season-ending injury the final week of the regular season and missed UL’s run to the Sun Belt Tournament finals.
In other injury news, Durey Cadwell and Brayan Au are already lost for the upcoming season following offseason surgeries. After sitting for two years with injuries, Cadwell finally got to play this season – contributing 10 3-pointers in 182 minutes.
Similarly, Au played 183 minutes over fewer games with seven starts, but ended the season out of uniform averaging 1.8 points a game.
Marlin said the current plan is for Jordan Brown to move to the center spot and play three guards.
But 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Isaiah Richards did meet academic requirements to be eligible for the fall semester. Significant progress in his game over the summer could earn him more playing time inside.
Also on Marlin’s mind of late is the league’s spring meetings in Destin, Florida, connecting with the four new programs in the Sun Belt – Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Mississippi and James Madison.
“I thought the meetings were very productive, as good as they’ve been in a while,” Marlin said.
To Marlin’s displeasure, however, Old Dominion is the team UL won’t play from the other division.
“I was actually kind of hoping to go to Old Dominion,” Marlin said. “They’ve got a great basketball atmosphere there.”
Likewise, Marlin said ULM coach Keith Richard preferred his Warhawks play Marshall, because he formerly coached there and like Marlin would have enjoyed returning.
UL won’t have to make the long trips to Marshall, Coastal Carolina or James Madison, but will be traveling to Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
“Overall, we’re very exciting,” Marlin said. “We feel like we ended the season really strong. We’re very excited about all three signees. We feel like Fulks can make an impact right away. He can handle it, he can penetrate and he was a big-time scorer his senior season in North Carolina, so he can shoot the ball.
“Vinny (Sigona) can shoot it too and Chancellor can really score the ball.”