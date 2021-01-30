MOBILE, Ala. – Elijah Mitchell made quite the impression this past week at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The former Erath High and University of Louisiana star running back took part in practices all week during the annual NFL showcase held on the campus of South Alabama.
Mitchell spent the week practicing under the guidance of the Carolina Panthers staff – who coached the American Team – and interviewing with dozens of coaches and scouts. It was during those individual drills and red zone scenarios that turned the heads of scouts and draft experts.
"The Ragin' Cajun running back stood out in the passing game from the backfield and also made some plays on the ground," Locked on Saints podcast host Ross Jackson said. "He'll be asked to develop a bit as a blocker at the next level. His speed and athleticism will catch the eyes of NFL staffs looking for an explosive option in this year's class."
"Elijah Mitchell was one of the more impressive backs down in Mobile this week," Whole Nine Sports' Brandon Olsen added. "He got a ton of work as a receiver out of the backfield and his contact balance looked solid throughout."
Mitchell wrapped up Senior Bowl week by carrying the ball four times for two yards and hauling in two receptions for 10 yards for The American Team in Saturday's game at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The National Team won the contest 27-24.
Longtime NFL draft analyst Mike Detillier, who annually releases his own NFL Draft Guide, says Mitchell has all the qualities to make an NFL roster.
"With Elijah what sticks to me as a runner is he averaged 6.2 yards a carry and he carried the ball over 500 times and 41 went for touchdowns for the Ragin' Cajuns throughout his career," Detillier said. "That's a super strong ratio being in a backfield that was running back by committee."
Mitchell's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield also stood out this week in Mobile – that skill set will only help his draft stock.
"His pass protection was shoddy and he'll need to improve there to be a more reliable rotational back," said Olsen, who predicts Mitchell to be day three draft pick. "He should be able to step in and contribute early on as a runner and receiver."
"He wasn't used a lot as a receiver but he caught the ball well at the Senior Bowl and also showed good awareness as a blitz pickup guy," Detillier said. "That's so important in the NFL."
In four seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns, Mitchell rushed for 3,267 yards, averaged 6.2 yards per carry and scored 41 rushing touchdowns. Mitchell also caught 49 passes for 597 yards and five receiving touchdowns.
Mitchell earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors twice (2018, 2019) and first-team All-SBC honors once (2020).