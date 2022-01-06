A daily look at the transfer portal continues to be frustrating for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
On Thursday, freshman running back Emani Bailey added his name to the list.
Previously, freshman running back Montrell Johnson entered the portal as did standout guard O’Cyrus Torrence, starting cornerback Mekhi Garner and promising freshman offensive tackle Kamryn Waites.
According to 247 Sports, Torrence and Waites already have committed to transfer to the Florida Gators, who is now led by former UL coach Billy Napier.
While there’s much speculation that all five departing UL’s program are headed to Florida, there’s no official confirmation on the destination for Garner, Johnson or Bailey.
The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Bailey had a 106-yard second half that helped the Cajuns beat Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Bailey then added 94 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in the New Orleans Bowl victory over Marshall.
For the season, Bailey rushed for 615 yards and eight touchdowns on 95 carries, in addition to 15 receptions for 140 yards.
This past fall was Bailey’s second freshman season due to COVID-19. As a true freshman, he had 10 carries for 60 yards.
While it appears all five will be leaving the program, entering the transfer portal does not automatically mean a player must leave the program. During the season, for example, wide receiver Jamal Bell put his name in the transfer portal but stayed at UL.