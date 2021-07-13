One’s season went precisely as planned.

The other’s turned out the exact opposite.

But both former UL catcher Drake Osborn and pitcher Conor Angel got calls from Major League clubs on day three of the draft Tuesday.

Osborn was taken in the 19th round by the New York Mets, while Angel was scooped up in the 15th round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

+2 UL's Arrighetti, Cooke punctuate turnaround seasons by getting drafted on day two of MLB draft A year ago at this time, predicting UL’s two ace pitchers for the 2021 season would be Spencer Arrighetti and Connor Cooke would have seemed l…

“It all worked out extremely well,” Osborn said. “Getting drafted is a dream for all baseball players, and today that came true for me. I’m very excited about the opportunity”

Osborn transferred to UL prior to this past season after four seasons at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He left there as a career .264 hitter.

With the extra season of eligibility the coronavirus provided, Osborn elected to try his hand with the Ragin’ Cajuns for a season.

By season’s end, Osborn was UL’s best hitting, leading the club at .337 to go along with 17 doubles, three homers, 24 RBIs, a .415 on-base percentage and six stolen bases.

“Absolutely, I believe getting drafted was a byproduct of me coming to Lafayette this season and a byproduct of me being a good teammate. My development in Lafayette played a part in it.”

For Angel, on the other hand, the season couldn’t have started out with higher hopes. The 6-5, 190-pound right-hander from Quebec was recognized as the Sun Belt Conference’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Only Angel could never get in a groove and only threw 8.1 innings all spring for the Cajuns with an 0-1 record and 6.48 ERA. Control was the biggest issue with seven walks in those 8.1 innings. Angel didn’t even finish the season with the club.

Foote: Like most, UL baseball program remains under construction midway through summer Like programs across the nation these days in all sports, UL’s baseball program is best described as “under construction” these days.

During the shortened 2020 season, Angel showed promise with a 1-2 record and 3.74 ERA, allowing 17 hits, 10 walks and striking out 26 in 21.2 innings. Opponents only hit .221 against him.

That raw potential, though, that had many penciling Angel in as a Friday night starter for the Cajuns during preseason discussions was enough to entice the Rays to select him with the 461st overall pick.

The only other draft pick Tuesday with UL's ties was 6-2, 195-pound Shelton State Community College catcher Colby Smelley getting picked in the 13th round by the Chicago White Sox. Smelley signed with the Cajuns.

Osborn said he primarily communicated with three teams leading up to the draft – the Mets, Brewers and Blue Jays – so New York pulling the trigger wasn’t a surprise.

As for the round, “I never had any clear indication of when I’d be taken. I’m just very glad I was drafted.”

The second half sparked Osborn’s big season. On April 1, he was hitting .234, before hitting safely in 25 of his last 29 games. Even more, the 5-11, 195-pound catcher had multi-hit games 15 times in that stretch.

“I just stuck to the team approach, I stuck to my training from the beginning, no matter what happened,” Osborn said.

+3 UL catcher Drake Osborn doing it all for Cajuns in his first season Even as hot as UL senior catcher Drake Osborn is these days, coach Matt Deggs would be lying if he said he’s surprised.

The Mets told Osborn they liked his catch-and-throw skills, the fact he had more walks (18) and strikeouts (14) and the ability to drive the ball in the gaps.

Unlike some, Osborn relishes the opportunity to play minor league ball.

“I’m a big believe in being where your feet are, being present in the moment,” he said. “I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity I get and make a run at this thing.”