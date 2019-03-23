There are all kinds of things that can lose games for you, ranging from errors to walks to just the ball not bouncing your way.

But you’ll never believe what things some players think could be responsible for winning games … or at least extending hitting streaks.

+2 Game beginning to reward Hunter Kasuls' uncanny consistency at the plate for Cajuns Like many hitters, UL second baseman Hunter Kasuls has gone through stretches of bad luck during his baseball career with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

After his UL Ragin’ Cajuns evened their Sun Belt Conference home series against Appalachian State with a 7-4 win Saturday afternoon at Russo Park, sophomore shortstop Hayden Cantrelle revealed the secret behind his 3-for-4 performance.

And don’t forget his 12-game hitting streak.

“I think it’s just been part of the process,” Cantrelle said.

“Before the games too, I’ve been picking up trash and putting it in my pocket too – a little superstition. That’s been carrying me along.”

Seconds later, Cantrelle pulls out of his left back pocket a few items … bubble gum wrapper, an old ticket and some trail-mix.

“Yep, that’s what it is,” Cantrelle said with a huge smile.

Cantrelle, Cajuns enjoy historic victory over Demons There was a time not so long ago where it seemed like UL sophomore shortstop Hayden Cantrelle just couldn’t get a base hit.

To be fair, UL coach Tony Robichaux isn’t real picky about the reasons these days. As long as the wins come for his Cajuns (11-13, 3-2).

He certainly wasn’t giving any runs back when the Cajuns scored six of their seven runs in the sixth inning, thanks to two hits, four walks and a hit batsman.

“I’ve been in so many different games,” Robichaux said. “You just get in some that are just away from the script. They gave us a lot for free and that did them in. Once you start walking people, you get in trouble. We’re very fortunate that we didn’t get in trouble right here (in top of the ninth).”

Robichaux was referring to UL pitchers walking three batters in the ninth, trying to preserve a four-run lead. But sophomore left-hander Logan Savoy stood strong to get three outs and nail down the three-run win.

“He (Savoy) came in and did a good job right there, especially in the situation he was put under,” Robichaux said. “I’m glad Savoy came out and did the job. Somebody’s got to step up. I’ve said this, we don’t have a closer. We’re just going to need a bunch of people to step up and get outs when we need them. When we started the season, we knew it was going to be Russian Roulette.”

Making Savoy’s effort relevant was starting pitcher Austin Perrin, who improved to 2-2 on the season after allowing three runs on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

“Just throwing more strikes,” Perrin said of his recent success. “Just going right at the hitters and not giving them any free stuff. Whenever you make them hit, they’re going to end up running out of hits.

“I think I just try to stay in the moment and not think about anything else. Just go right at the hitter. Whenever you’re throwing strikes, not many things can go wrong.”

The only downside to UL's quirky win Saturday was second baseman Hunter Kasuls left the game with a shoulder injury.

"Just keep going every day," Cantrelle said of team's reaction to rash of injuries. "It’s unfortunate you know. The great thing about our team is how resilient we can be. When someone goes down, there’s someone to fill that hole. You feel terrible for the person, but you have to keep going the next day or whatever the challenge is. You’ve got to go with what you’ve got sometimes."

In addition to Cantrelle, UL’s offense was also bolstered by Brennan Breaux with an RBI single in that six-run sixth.

By that time, Cantrelle had already collected three hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. For the record, that’s now 11 behind the school record of 23 (set by Blake Trahan in 2015 and .

Chris Webb in 1996).

Don’t tell Cantrelle, though.

He’s got more trash to pick up.