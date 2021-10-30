It wasn’t planned that way, but UL senior quarterback Levi Lewis not being available for comment after his record-breaking afternoon at Cajun Field was actually very fitting.

Longtime friend and teammate T.J. Wisham was and he hammered home the message perfectly.

And so did his head coach and other teammates.

“To me, it’s not necessarily about the passing touchdowns,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “To me, it’s about that the young man is a product of his work. He’s relentless. That wasn’t given. He’s reaped what he sowed.”

Sure, Lewis broke Jake Delhomme’s school record for career touchdown passes with 65, but it’s not really about him.

For Lewis, it’s never been about showering glory on himself. It's never been about him being the center of attention.

It’s not what the team is about overall either.

“He works 24-7 365 to do his job as best that he can for his team,” Napier said of Lewis. “We gave him the game ball in the locker room and he told the team that he plays for them.”

The phrase used in a recent team meeting was “I am because we are.”

Napier preaches it constantly. Lewis knows it. He’s lived it throughout his career here.

No teamwork, no records. No teamwork, no glory. Without the hard work, there’s nothing worth celebrating anyway.

“He’s the alpha, he’s the leader,” Napier added. “He sets the tone with the way he prepare, the way he practices. Just his presence makes us better.”

Take redshirt senior defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey, for example.

He arrived in Lafayette admittedly a little rough around the edges, but he didn’t need to be told why Lewis is such a big part of his team.

He too has lived it.

“Honestly, I’m one of Levi’s biggest fans,” Humphrey said. “Every time I’m on the sidelines, I’m trying to tell coach, ‘Coach, what we’ve got in, so I can hurry up and watch the offense play.’ It’s just a blessing to have a guy like that in your program.

“He’s kind of like the big brother to everybody. He gets his arm around everybody. He’s the one four leaders and we just stick behind him. It’s wonderful to see him get that big of an accomplishment.”

UL kicker Nate Snyder gains confidence with 3 FG day It’s been a struggle for Cajuns starting kicker Nate Snyder since taking over for Kenny Almendares after the Georgia Southern game Sept. 25.

All week long, Wisham has been showered with attention as the first football player homecoming king in school history. While he’s typically more high profile than many special team leaders, he’s not the star running back. Until Saturday, Wisham had never scored a touchdown in his career at UL.

But he’s made an impression by living for others as well and they’ve noticed.

“T.J. came a long way,” Humphrey said. “Actually, my first team meeting was the day he got his scholarship. I remember that day. T.J. is just a wonderful dude and I’m glad he’s my teammate. I’m glad I get to watch him ball out every day.”’

Like Lewis, Wisham is special to Napier. So for his coaches and his teammates to get him a touchdown on his big day was over-the-top cool for the Cajuns.

“He’s a member of what we call the ‘heartbeat,’” Napier said. “We’ve got 31 walk-ons that have earned scholarship in four years. He was one of the originals. He’s been an absolute class act in everything the guys does.

“If you ever interviewed that guy, you’d hire him. He’s exceptional. Really unique day for him to do that. That’s like movie material. Pretty special day.”

What made it so much fun was doing it with his teammates, especially tight end Johnny Lumpkin.

“The O-line, Johnny Lumpkin, number 88, that’s like my brother,” Wisham explained. “His locker is right next to mine, so we talk 24-7. We joke all the time, ‘Man, you’re going to be in my way.’ That’s the type of relationship we have.”

So as the offense approached the red zone, Lumpkin wanted back in the game.

“He was probably the only starter on the field at that point,” Wisham said. “He said, ‘When I heard you’re name running the ball, I told (tight ends) coach (Mike) Des(ormeaux), ‘Get me in the game. Let’s go, let’s go.’”

And when Wisham crossed the goal line the first time only for it to be called back, Lumpkin wasn’t happy.

+2 UL Ragin' Cajuns steamroll Texas State on picturesque homecoming day Once UL got rolling Saturday at Cajun Field, it was nothing but smiles during a 45-0 homecoming victory over Texas State on Saturday.

“Johnny was going crazy,” Wisham laughed. “I said, ‘Alright, let’s go. We’re going to get in there again.’

“To finally get in, that was exciting. All the guys were congratulating me, man. It’s really just them. I hit the hole, but they make it happen.”

On Oct. 27 a year ago, Wisham underwent his first wrist surgery.

“Honestly, I was just excited to be able to play this year,” he said.

There was doubt how much he’d be able to play this season, much less enjoy a day like Saturday as the homecoming king and scoring his first touchdown a year and four days later.

But again, the ultimate goal isn’t about himself.

“I pay attention to a lot of dates because I know I’m destined for a lot of big things in my life,” Wisham revealed. “I ask God to continue blessing me so I can bless other people.

“Just the way today happened, it allowed me to show people what God’s love can do for you when you just stick to him. It came full circle a long time ago, but this was definitely the exclamation point.”