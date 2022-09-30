UL senior cornerback Eric Garror is from Mobile, Alabama.
Needless to say, he’s owned the bragging rights with his buddies from back home for quite a while now.
Garror’s never lost to South Alabama in his career with the Cajuns. In fact, UL’s won six straight games over the Jaguars in the series, going back to 2016.
In Saturday’s 4 p.m. homecoming game at Cajun Field, though, UL is a 9-point underdog to the visiting Jaguars.
So Garror’s phone has been blowing up.
“They called me a couple days ago and talking,” Garror laughed. “It’s just fun.”
While the Cajuns are hoping to rebound from a two-game losing streak to fall to 2-2, South Alabama is 3-1 after a 38-14 win over Louisiana Tech.
“Yeah, they think they’re going to beat us,” Garror said. “They think they’re going to beat us, so they’re talking a little more trash right now.
“But we’re going to show them, though.”
For Garror to complete a career sweep of his hometown team, the Cajuns will have to improve in several areas in a hurry.
The level of execution has been close. The Jags have put up 444 more yards, given up 255 fewer yards and scored 44 more points than UL in four games.
“It’s starts upfront,” UL linebacker Kris Moncrief said. “You’ve got to set the tone up front.”
Unfortunately, that may be where the Jags have the biggest edge in the matchup on paper.
“They’re a great unit,” UL center David Hudson said of the Jags’ DL. “They’re big, they’re physical, they’re fast. They come out their hips. They strike. They do a lot of movement, so that’s going to be a big test for us. We’ve got to go get it.”
UL coach Michael Desormeaux doesn’t see many weaknesses in the Jaguars.
“Great play upfront and at linebacker,” he said. “Really good secondary and then offensively they’ve been putting up points in big numbers. They establish the run. They’ve got a really good offensive line, led by a center who is a really good player.”
The offense has been elevated greatly by the play of 5-foot-7, 208-pound running back La’Damian Webb (69-390, 5 TDs).
“He can truck through people. You’ve got to hit him,” Garror said.
“He’s a good ball player,” UL inside linebackers coach Galen Scott added. “Some people would say he’s sawed off a little bit. I’m a short guy, so that’s me. He’s a good ball player. He has great balance, feet, adjustment, he can see, good vision, so our hands are full this week.
“He’s a thick guy, so he can spin off of contact, can run through contact and he’s got a good stiff-arm to him, so he’s a good all-around ball player.”
South Alabama’s offense has also been stabilized by Toledo transfer quarterback Carter Bradley (84-124-3, 1014 yds, 10 TDs).
“Then they’ve got a quarterback who goes out there and runs the offense the way it’s supposed to be run,” Desormeaux said. “He puts the ball where it needs to be put.”
Despite having a wide receiver drafted in each of the past two seasons, the Jags are loaded there as well in Jalen Wayne (22-309, 3 TDs) and Caullin Lacy (18-258, 2 TDs).
Even UL’s best attribute so far this season – plus-9 in turnover margin – is also a strength for the visiting Jaguars, who are a plus-7 overall.
Offensively, the Cajuns are hoping to get a boost in the rushing attack by the return of redshirt junior running back Jacob Kibodi (19-96).
"We’ve got to continue to get better," Desormeaux said of the running game. "I’ve got to get us in advantage runs and make I put us in good looks that we can handle it and call things that we’re confident that our guys can go out there and handle."
Desormeaux hinted in Wednesday's press conference that UL's quarterback rotation between starter Chandler Fields (50-88-2, 583, 7 TDs) and backup Ben Wooldridge (30-45-0, 350 yds, 2 TDs) won't the same as it's been thus far.
Overall, Garror’s hoping for a little extra homecoming juice to help the Cajuns’ cause.
“We’ve done a good job in practice this week and more competition stuff and getting everybody’s energy up and just going out there and having fun really,” Garror said. “Go out like we’re having a party. Just go out there and dominate.”