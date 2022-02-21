The UL men’s basketball season hasn’t gone the way former Lafayette High standout Jalen Dalcourt had planned, but things are starting to change.
He transferred from San Jose State with the intent to bring a scoring threat off the bench, solid defense and floor leadership when needed for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
That’s exactly what’s taken place over the past three games, and coach Bob Marlin hopes for more of that when the Cajuns travel to Georgia Southern for a 6 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game Wednesday at Hanner Fieldhouse.
“It certainly helps,” Marlin said of Dalcourt’s recent play. “He played good against Arlington. He made a few 3s for us in the game and helped us in that overtime game. Then he came back and did it again.
“I was planning on starting him the whole time against Monroe. And he responded and did a really good job for us.”
Dalcourt has reached double figures in his past three games, including scoring 16 and 17 points UL’s two wins over UL-Monroe.
“It’s big,” Dalcourt said. “Me being able to score provides our team with another weapon.”
Prior to this recent streak, the only other games in which Dalcourt reached double figures was 13 against Xavier (La.) on Nov. 17 and 10 against Marshall on Nov. 23.
“He was in a real good place in the summer and fall,” Marlin said of Dalcourt. “He scored a dozen points against Alabama (in exhibition) off the bench, and we thought we’d get that on a regular basis.”
Then it was one obstacle after another. For starters, Dalcourt began the season cold from the perimeter, starting 2 of 14 from 3-point land.
“He’s a much better shooter than that,” Marlin said. “We know that. We encouraged him to keep shooting.
“Then we got into a rotation deal with him a little bit where he wasn’t playing as well. Then he got hurt at the University of Houston where he got a really bad ankle sprain in the first half of that basketball game.”
Once the ankle healed, Dalcourt had a battle with COVID as Sun Belt play began. That led to him leaving the rotation for a while, and he’s only gotten back in the flow over the past two weeks.
“It’s big for me,” Dalcourt said of his recent surge. “It was a setback mentally. I wasn’t as locked in. Coach had to humble me, so sitting me was the best thing.
“But when I got out there, I was making sure I played my hardest every time I was on the floor. It really makes me appreciate the part of just staying ready at all times. You never know when it’s going to be your turn, so you always have to be ready.”
Dalcourt said he never lost his shooting touch through the ups and downs.
“It’s been there all along,” he said. “It was just a matter of time of just coming out and just playing … playing honestly, there was nothing else to it.”
Marlin said Dalcourt staying focused is a big reason for his recent transformation.
“He's handled it all well,” Marlin said. “He’s practiced. He was a little bit down at one time, but he hasn’t let it affect him. He kept working while you wait … and it paid off for him.”
In the past three games, Dalcourt is averaging 24.3 minutes a game — his first three games of more than 20 minutes played this season.
Dalcourt said he had no trouble taking charge when given the opportunity.
“Everybody has a voice on this team,” he said. “We don’t really have a guy that is the alpha male. Everybody is kind of alpha — everybody has a say-so. In the heat of moments, I’m very passionate about the game, so guys know.”
The Cajuns enter Wednesday’s game 12-13 overall and 7-8 in league play, while Georgia Southern has won only one game since knocking off UL 66-65 on Jan. 29. In that game, Dalcourt scored two points in five minutes. A lot has changed for him and the Cajuns since that meeting.
“A lot of people are doubting us right now,” Dalcourt said. “I think we’re starting to find our niche.”
Dalcourt said the Cajuns are playing with a chip on their shoulders after losing eight of 10 prior to the recent sweep of UL-Monroe.
“We just hear and see a lot of things that’s going on,” Dalcourt said. “People are talking about our team, trying to get us to be distracted. We all know it’s all of us in here. We’re not worried about anything outside. We’re just ready to be a team and show everybody we’re one of the best teams in this conference.
“We’re going to remember everything that everybody said.”