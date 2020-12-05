After much speculation, UL football coach Billy Napier put the rumors to rest Saturday night: He will not the next head coach at South Carolina.
Napier tweeted about 10 p.m.: "It's humbling to be considered a worthy candidate for any job opening, but it's also important to realize this is a direct reflection of our entire organization from top to bottom."
He continued: "We are excited to announce we are moving forward at Louisiana."
Napier, along with Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer, was reported to be among the most serious candidates to replace Will Muschamp as the Gamecocks' next coach. There were multiple reports that Napier interviewed Saturday with South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner.
Napier commented a week earlier that he would not talk talk publicly about the rumors as long as the Cajuns were still playing. He kept his word, not commenting again until his tweet Saturday night.
The regular season is over for the 9-1 Cajuns.
Napier, in his third year with the No. 20-ranked Ragin' Cajuns, confounded fans Friday by instructing his senior quarterback Levi Lewis to run backwards 35 yards into his own end zone for a safety to pull Appalachian State within a field goal with 1:51 left on the clock.
But just like has happened all season — with only one notable exception — it somehow worked out for the Cajuns, resulting in the program's first-ever win against App State in Boone, N.C.
Napier is 27-11 as Louisiana's head coach. The Cajuns, 9-1, have an open week before they take on Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina, on Dec. 19, for the Sun Belt Conference Championship.