MOBILE, Ala. – It’s starting to look like the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team has figured some things out.
After a rash of early-season injuries, the source of consistent scoring for coach Garry Brodhead’s bunch was a concern.
Not so much again Saturday when the Cajuns claimed a 71-64 road win over South Alabama two days after scoring over 90 points in the win over first-place Troy.
The victory pushed UL to 11-3 overall and 3-1 in Sun Belt play, while South Alabama dropped to 7-8 and 1-1.
The Cajuns will now hit the road to play at Appalachian State at 5 p.m. Thursday and then at Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lanay Wheaton continued to be a prime scoring option with 17 points in this one, along with seven rebounds and four assists.
Makayia Hallmon also had another outstanding effort with 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point land and six rebounds.
The Cajuns also won the rebounding battle over South Alabama 42-35 – not normally UL’s strength – thanks mostly to Ty’Reona Doucet with 16 points and 18 rebounds in the game.
Tamera Johnson, who fouled out for the second straight game, added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Cajuns trailed 34-29 at the half, but opened the second half with a 7-0 run and never really looked back. Wheaton’s 3-pointer ignited that run and Johnson’s six-point third quarter helped UL take a 50-48 lead into the final period.
UL went to the long-range shooting game early in the fourth quarter – another by Wheaton and two by Hallmon – to take a 64-56 lead with 4:28 left to play.
South Alabama attempted to stay in it with a Jaylin Powell 3-pointer with 39 seconds to cut UL’s lead to 68-61 and again with 23 seconds left to narrow the gap to 69-64. Powell, though, missed her next two and the Cajuns made enough free throws to prevail.