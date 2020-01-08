UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead doesn’t have all his weapons back at his disposal, but compared to the list of available players a week ago, he probably feels … dare we call it, “healthy.”
At times on the Georgia swing, as well as the tuneup game before it, the Cajuns were without four starters and a few key reserves.
When UL hosts South Alabama at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome, it’s realistic the Cajuns will only be without one starter in guard Jasmine Thomas and key inside reserve Kendall Bess.
“We’re definitely healthier,” Brodhead said. “It’s getting better.”
Somehow the Cajuns were able to split in that opening weekend in Georgia with a Thursday win over Georgia State behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Jomyra Mathis.
That sets up a huge game Thursday for the Cajuns (8-5, 1-1) against South Alabama (6-8, 1-1).
Huge because it’s the only home game in the first six Sun Belt games, but also because Saturday’s game is at Troy, where Brodhead’s teams have never won.
“There’s no doubt, this is a big game for us,” he said. “And it’s not going to be easy.”
South Alabama has four starters back from a team that reached the Sun Belt tournament finals last season.
The Jaguars sport a legitimate scoring trio if Shaforia Kines (15.7 pts, 3.6 rebs), Savannah Jones (13.9 pts, 5.8 rebs) and Antoinette Lewis (12.5 pts, 10.8 rebs).
The Cajuns will likely need leading scorer Brandi Williams (13.4 pts, 4.8 rebs) at her best.
“She wasn’t 100 percent last weekend in Georgia, but she should be for this game,” Brodhead said.
Also back to normal in second-leading scorer Ty’Reona Doucet (12.8 pts, 7 rebs).
In addition to Mathis stepping up big in the win over Georgia State, so did Kimberly Burton with 12 points and Andrea Cournoyer with 13 points and five boards.
After playing a home-and-home with the two Alabama teams this weekend, the Cajuns will then make the Texas swing against UTA and Texas State. It’s an unusual schedule opening up the season with five road games in a six-game league stretch.
“I still can’t figure out why we’re not at home Saturday,” Brodhead said. “But if we can keep getting splits with all of these road games, I’ll take it.”