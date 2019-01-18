If not for one buzzer-beater and one blown call that resulted in Sun Belt Conference officiating sanctions, UL-Monroe’s basketball team would be unbeaten in league play and in sole possession of first place.
Instead, two road games that the Warhawks led in the final five seconds both turned into losses, and makes them a dangerous opponent for UL-Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns when they travel for a 2 p.m. Saturday rivalry renewal.
“With a little luck they could be 4-0 right now,” said Cajun coach Bob Marlin of the Warhawks (9-7, 2-2). “They had both games won, and they give up a three in one game, and then they turned around and gave up a travel that results in a basket.”
Within a 48-hour period in the Peach State, ULM watched a two-point lead with 4.8 seconds left evaporate when Georgia Southern’s Quan Jackson made a game-winning 3-pointer at the horn. The Warhawks then saw Georgia State’s De’Marcus Simonds go the length of the court in the final 4.6 seconds and make a layup that followed a four-step, no-dribble drive to the basket.
Thursday’s 79-78 loss in the opener of the two-game trip was just basketball karma, the type of thing that happens in conference play. The second resulted in a 74-73 loss and in Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson suspending officials Tim Fitzgerald, Landon Cammock and Archibald Whaley after the widely-circulated video of the final seconds showed an almost laughable non-call.
ULM wasn’t laughing, especially since the proper call would have left the Warhawks tied for the league lead with Georgia State entering Saturday’s state rivalry.
“When such an egregious error occurs that directly determines the outcome of a game, it cannot be ignored,” Benson said in a statement released Saturday evening, only hours after the final horn.
“Somebody’s got to see it,” Marlin said when asked about ULM’s Saturday game. “You’ve got three guys, there are six eyes on that play. Two of those eyes have got to catch that and bring everybody in and stop it. They always say they want to get it right. They go to the monitor numerous times and stop the flow of the game. So the game’s over, go back and get it right.”
Marlin also pointed out future issues from the mistake, including seeding in March’s Sun Belt Tournament in New Orleans.
“It certainly affects things in the long term,” he said. “Every call, every game, matters. In my opinion, us and ULM are two of the top four teams along with the two Georgia teams, so that was huge just like Saturday’s game is huge for us.”
ULM coach Keith Richard took the high road on a trip that could have been completely different.
“There’s no question it was two gut-wrenching losses,” Richard said. “Things aren’t always going to go your way, and the only things we can control are how we handle it and move forward. Now it’s time to respond.”
The Warhawks have definitely responded at home this year with a perfect 7-0 mark at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, sandwiched between a brutal road schedule that includes losses at Texas, Michigan State, Ole Miss and LSU along with the two Georgia setbacks. ULM will be looking to snap a five-game loss streak to the Cajuns with a new-look team that has revamped from last year’s possession-valued style.
ULM leads the Sun Belt in scoring (83.2) in league games and the Warhawks aired 62 3-point shots in the two Georgia games. Wichita State transfer Daishon Smith is averaging 26.0 in league play and 20.8 overall, and is 19-of-41 outside the arc in four Sun Belt games.
“They’re doing a good job of shooting fast and scoring fast,” Marlin said. “A couple of years ago they were senior-heavy, now they’re strictly junior college and they’ve got experienced players.”
The Cajuns are used to high-scoring games, averaging 82.6 and allowing 79.0 points through 17 games. Five players are averaging nine or more points led by the 19.8 of senior forward JaKeenan Gant. Gant has scored 45, 36 and 22 points in his last three games, all of them double-double efforts including last Saturday’s 87-85 road win at Georgia Southern. That ourburst has filled some of the hole left by the injury departure of second-leading scorer Malik Marquetti
“With Marquetti out, that’s given Gant more opportunities,” Richard said, “but he’s a hard matchup for anybody in the league. He gets them in a variety of ways, a little bit of low post, some in transition, putbacks on offensive rebounds and from the three-point line. Everything he’s throwing up is going in.”
UL-LAFAYETTE (11-6, 2-2) at UL-MONROE (9-7, 2-2)
WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m.
WHERE: Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9