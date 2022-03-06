In the first half, it was Sun Belt Player of the Year Starr Jacobs with 20 points.
In the second half, it was Claire Chastain’s perimeter shooting.
Together the offensive prowess of the Lady Mavs was too much for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to overcome in a 75-65 loss to UT-Arlington in the semifinal round of the Sun Belt Women’s Tournament on Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center.
“Tough game, we’re used to making stops and it just seemed like in the fourth quarter, we could not stop UTA,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “They went on a run and we didn’t have an answer for it. I thought they hit some big shots along the way.
“I thought they shot it really well and moved the ball, made it tough on our defense.”
The Cajuns’ season ended with an 18-7 record, while UTA improved to 19-7.
Freshman guard Lanay Wheaton certainly did her part for UL putting in 22 points with impressive jump shooting, along with six rebounds.
UL did get three others in double figures with Destiny Rice with 11, Makayia Hallmon with 10 points and four rebounds and Tamera Johnson with 10 points and five boards.
Ty’Reona Doucet closed out her career with eight points and seven rebounds.
“It was,” Brodhead said about UL’s offense. “But for me, it’s not really about the offense. For everybody in the country, basketball’s about offense. We just make the stops today. If we want to win, we have to make stops. We just didn’t. I’ll take the blame for it.”
But the Lady Mavs just had too much with Jacobs and Chastain. UTA shot 50% from the floor for the game.
UL’s vaunted defensive only allowed 57.2 points a game this season. Conversely, UTA was 17-3 with it scored at least 60.
The two regular-season meetings followed that theme. UTA won 62-60 in Lafayette, while UL won 62-57 in Arlington.
Jacobs finished with 28 points on 12 of 21 shooting, along with 10 rebounds. Chastain finished with 15 points on 3 of 4 shooting behind the arc.
Terryn Milton added 10 points, but UTA also got big 3-pointers from Camryn Hawkins and De’Sha Benjamin in the second-half run.
“Everybody stepped up for them,” Brodhead said. “You’ve got to give them credit. They were the complete team today. No doubt in my mind.”
After points were at a premium in the first half of Friday’s win over Texas State, the two offenses enjoyed much more success in the first half of this one.
Jacobs showed why she was the Sun Belt’s Player of the Year by scoring 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting in the first half. As a team, the Mavs shot 44.8% from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“I think she ran the floor,” Brodhead said of defending Jacobs. “I think we were just a step too slow. We talk about getting back and turning and finding. To me, we were buddy-running. We were kind of running alongside. We lost her a couple of times and man, you don’t lose the best player on the floor. It happens. It was mistakes we made. I thought we kept it close for three quarters and then they just kind of went off.”
The Cajuns’ scoring has been much more balanced. Hallmon led the way with eight points, followed by Rice with seven and Wheaton with four.
UL shot 41.4% in the first half, including a trio of 3-pointers, and made all five free throws.
The largest lead in the first half was a brief 22-15 lead late in the first quarter after a Jacobs reverse layup, but Doucet’s free throw line jumper cut it to 22-17 going into the second quarter.
But UL promptly started the second quarter with 3-pointers by Wheaton and Hallmon to cut it to 24-23. Moments later, a Rice three-point play earned the Cajuns the 30-29 with 4:03 left until intermission.
Caira Wren’s two free throws were followed by a Jacobs jumper at the buzzer to give the Mavs a 33-32 halftime lead.
The Lady Mavs opened the second half with 6-2 run, and when Benjamin hit a 3-pointer for a 50-42 cushion with 2:01 left in the third, UL’s defense faltered and offense wasn’t able to match the rest of the way.
“Great season for us,” Brodhead said. “We’ll continue to work hard. This is seven semifinal games out of eight years for us. Hopefully we’ll be back.
“I think it (future) is really bright. I think the sky is the limit for us. Our recruiting is going really good. Ty Doucet set a standard for us to get better. When we first got here 10 years ago, it wasn’t like this. It was far from this.”