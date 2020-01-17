There’s good news and bad news for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. Sun Belt Conference road game at Texas State in San Marcos, Texas.

After Thursday’s experience in Arlington, Texas, coach Garry Brodhead is ecstatic this is not another education game.

“They had 6,000 screaming kids,” Brodhead said. “That was the loudest game I’ve ever played in. When they put that noise meter on the scoreboard, those kids went crazy.”

Obviously, his Cajuns didn’t handle the atmosphere well.

Now they turn their focus to Texas State, which fell to 0-5 in league play with a 58-55 home loss to ULM on Thursday in front of 904 fans.

“I’m surprised,” Brodhead said of Texas State’s league record. “They seem to be defending OK and shooting a pretty good percentage. They seem to be staying in the halfcourt trying to make it a lower-scoring game. I can’t really put my finger on it. It’s a little scary.”

The Bobcats are led by a pair of double-figure scorers in Da’Nasia Hood (12.8 pts, 5.6 rebs) and Brooke Holle (10.3 pts, 5.8 rebs).

+3 It's amazing how much UL junior forward Kimberly Burton got accomplished during her year off from basketball Trying to describe how much more of a scoring threat junior forward Kimberly Burton is now compared to her first two seasons with the Ragin’ C…

Texas State hasn't been getting beat badly. It has one double-digit loss of their five league defeats — 78-66 at Little Rock. Beside that loss, the Bobcats had a three-point loss to first-place Arkansas State, an eight-point road loss to first-place Coastal Carolina, an overtime loss to Appalachian State and the three-point loss to ULM.

“We’re definitely going to have to play better,” Brodhead said. “It’s not going to be easy.”

The game could be a pivotal one for the Cajuns (10-6, 3-2). It’s the final road game of five in their first six total to open the Sun Belt season.

If the Cajuns can get to 4-2 with a win Sunday, it could really open doors to be a contender in the league race.

“We’ve got to defend better,” Brodhead said. “We didn’t shoot it well and we didn’t defend.

“Offensively, we've got to be more patient in the halfcourt. We’ve got to Ty (Doucet) more involved so we can play more inside-out.”