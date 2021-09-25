The UL Ragin’ Cajuns ended the first half with a blocked field goal and that momentum appeared to carry over into the second half.
Levi Lewis and Company began with third quarter with two long touchdown drives to provide the difference in holding on for a 28-20 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.
The victory increased UL’s all-time series lead to 4-1 over Georgia Southern. It also allowed the Cajuns to win their Sun Belt opener for the third straight season.
Lewis finished the game 17-of-28 passing for 249 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Cajuns (3-1) will hit the road again Saturday with a 7 p.m. contest at South Alabama.
The first drive was highlighted for a fortunate 35-yard Emani Bailey run after picking up a fumbled snap. One play later, Lewis hit tight end Johnny Lumpkin on a 22-yard touchdown pass.
The next one was ended with a picture-perfect, 46-yard touchdown pass to Dontae Fleming for a 28-13 lead with 6:52 left in the third quarter.
UL’s defense made plays at times with a Percy Butler interception, forcing three turnovers on downs and the special teams units blocked two kicks. The blocked field goal before the half was UL’s first blocked field goal since the 2011 season.
Instead of that leading to a blowout win like the Cajuns hinted at several times Saturday, the defense faltered. Gerald Green’s 77-yard touchdown run got the Eagles within eight points.
UL’s defense gave up 320 rushing yards in the game.
The Eagles’ last chance to score was spoiled when Zi’Yon Hill’s eight-yard sack of quarterback Justin Tomlin led to Georgia Southern’s fourth turnover on downs in the game.
It was a roller coaster first half for both teams.
Georgia Southern’s first drive served notice they were ready for Sun Belt play with a 16-play, 83-yard touchdown drive in 6:12. It was old-school Eagles’ football with 55 methodical yards on the ground, culminated by an 8-yard TD run by Gerald Green for the 7-0 lead.
The Cajuns responded on the first play of the second quarter with a highlight-film, 48-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jefferson for a 7-7 tie.
That seems to get UL’s offense rolling, following that up with a 10-play, 59-yard drive in 5:21 to grab a 14-7 lead with 8:01 left until intermission.
But just when it appeared UL was cruising a failed fourth-and-inches from its own 45 set up Georgia Southern’s second touchdown drive.
A 30-yard connection with Beau Johnson got the drive going and Green did the honors again with a 4-yard TD run. The Cajuns didn’t give up the lead, though, thanks to a Zi’Yon Hill blocked extra point.
UL continued to struggle on third down in the first half, only converting twice in eight tries.