The task at hand isn’t a secret for UL women’s coach Garry Brodhead.
When his No. 3-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns face No. 6 Texas State in a 5 p.m. Sun Belt Conference Tournament game on Friday at the Pensacola Bay Center, they must effectively deal with the Bobcats’ big three.
Topping that list is Da’Nasia Hood after her 33-point, 13-rebound explosion in Texas State’s 80-66 win over South Alabama on Wednesday.
Hood was a handful during the two regular-season meetings as well. She scored 20 points with nine rebounds in UL’s 78-72 loss in Lafayette, and added 27 points and 10 boards in the Bobcats’ 72-71 overtime win in San Marcos.
“I think they have really – point guard with (Taylor) Kennedy and (Lauryn) Thompson in the post and Hood shooting,” Brodhead said. “I think they have three kids that really can carry them in the tournament. It’ll be a tough matchup. It’s always a tough matchup with them.
“To me, it’s going to be, can we slow them down? Can we slow those three kids down? If Hood’s on fire, she’s tough to guard because she can play inside out.”
Kennedy added 20 points and nine assists in Texas State’s road loss.
Defensively, Texas State (now 16-13, 9-6) neutralized Ty’Reona Doucet’s scoring – limiting her to 2 and 13 points in the two games.
Lanay Wheaton and Tamera Johnson, though, fared well in the two games. Wheaton had 26 points at home and 17 on the road, while Johnson added 25 and 13.
The question with Johnson is avoided fatigue issues with limited numbers, especially with veteran guard Diamond Morrison not available due to family funeral.
“She’s learned how to fight through it,” Brodhead said of Johnson. “If I had 10 of them like her, I wouldn’t be worried about it right now. She’ll fight through it. She does a great job for us. She’s not always consistently good.
“That comes with being young, but she’s occasionally great. That’s how most freshman are. Hopefully we can get three great games out of her and hopefully get to the (NCAA) tournament.”
Another key figure for the Cajuns (17-6, 9-4) is point guard Destiny Rice. Typically, she’s a floor leader and distributer, but also has the ability to score.
“She’s capable of that,” Brodhead said. “I don’t think a lot of people give her enough credit for it. She’s smart enough to know the importance of what her role really is. I think if we need it as we’re going down, then yes.
“But she’s going to get everybody involved. She’s one that’s going to keep everybody getting touches. Maybe against somebody like Troy or UTA, we may need a little more scoring from her.”
The winner advances to the 2 p.m. tournament semifinal game Sunday.
“If we don’t turn the ball over and we rebound, we’re pretty tough to beat,” Brodhead said.