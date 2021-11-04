If there was any doubt, it’s verified after UL’s 21-17 comeback win over Georgia State on Thursday at Cajun Field.

UL’s coaching staff is 100% behind going for it on fourth down.

Coming into the game, the Cajuns had converted 13 of 16 fourth-down tries. In the first half Thursday, though, UL failed on a fourth-and-4 from the Georgia State 8 in the first quarter and a fourth-and-2 from the Panthers’ 6 right before halftime.

So it should have surprised no one when coach Billy Napier elected to bypass a 30-yard field goal on fourth-and-4 from the 13 down 10-0 in the third quarter.

“We believe in it,” Napier said of going for it on fourth down. “That’s the approach we’re going to take. There’s a lot of research that goes into it.”

In fact, Napier suggested after Thursday’s game he doesn’t buy kicking field goals even if Nate Snyder made all three of them.

“We really believe in the value of touchdowns in the red zone,” Napier said. “I mean think about it, if we kick field goals every time, we get nine points. If we go for it three times and get it once, we’ve got seven points — a two-point differential in the game.

“Think about last week, we were 4 for 4 and really blew the game open as a result of that. I mean, you can sit around and kick field goals in the red zone all you want. We did that the first year we were here and it cost us a lot of games.”

Physical opponent

It’s one thing playing a Thursday game on a short week. It’s another to get your body ready for a four-quarter battle against a physical team.

That was the challenge for the Cajuns on Thursday, especially the defense. The Panthers’ running game had averaged 282 yards over the past three games behind bruising back Tucker Gregg and a powerful offensive line.

Gregg rushed for 99 yards on 23 carries with his slugging approach, helping Georgia State post 209 yards rushing.

“It was pretty tough,” UL linebacker A.J. Riley said. “We had a quick turnaround. It was tough adjusting. They do a bunch of different things and sprinkle the option game in on top, so that made it even more difficult for us. But our coaching staff and the players did a great job adjusting to that and we pulled it off.”

The Panthers rattled off drives of 12, 11 and 10 plays in the first half and then got off a 15-play, 75-yard drive in 7:46 in the fourth quarter — all on the ground — to take a 17-14 lead with 5:25 remaining in the game.

“That’s a good-looking football team,” Napier said. “They’ve got a big, physical offensive line, a really good group of tight ends, the backs are tough. The tight ends are a nightmare matchup, and the quarterback, as he’s gained experience, I think he’s growing up as a player.

“Defensively, just really elite quickness up front. They created a lot of problems for us up front with their quickness. Their safeties really tackled well and they did a nice job trading off a few routes and matching a few patterns that we had.”

Roller-coaster offense

It was an up-and-down night for UL’s offense. Twice in the first half, it drove more than 60 yards in 10 plays but turned it over on downs.

The running game finished with 143 yards, but had only 38 in the first half.

Unlike previous games, Georgia State wasn’t stacking the box and forcing UL to pass.

“It was a combination of both,” Napier said. “I think we’re going to see that the runs could have been a little cleaner. It’s not necessarily that the safety made the tackle. We blocked the front seven and the safety tackled us for a no gain or a small gain. Some of the players that we had accounted for in the run concept beat a block or the combination wasn’t clean and that caused the run not to be as effective.

“Their quickness, their movement (at the line of scrimmage) and they do a nice job of getting off of blocks. I can’t compliment them enough on that.”

As for the passing, quarterback Levi Lewis heated up late, finishing with 287 yards on 19 of 34 passing with one touchdown and one interception.

“(Lewis) probably didn’t have his best night,” Napier said. “He made a lot of plays when it counted, but he’s going to be hard on himself (Friday) I can imagine when we watch the tape.”

Almost punt return

The Cajuns hadn’t scored in the first half and needed a spark.

It appeared punt returner Eric Garror was going to do just that, returning a punt 70 yards for a touchdown following the first drive of the second half. It would have given UL a 7-3 lead.

Only, it was called back by an unpopular illegal block, which was followed by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike flag from the UL sideline as it voiced its displeasure for the call.

“Don’t forget that we got a punt return called back that I think was a very questionable call — the block in the back,” Napier said-.