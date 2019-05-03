UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin continued to add to his 2019-20 roster when he announced on Friday the signing of swingman Durey Cadwell to a Grant-in-Aid.
Cadwell, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound product, will have three years of eligibility remaining after playing as a freshman last season at Daytona State (Fla.) College.
The addition of Cadwell marks the fifth signee to the 2019-20 UL roster, joining Javonne Lowery (Pearland, Texas), Chris Spenkuch (Miami, Fla.), Mylik Wilson (Rayville, La.) and junior post player Tirus Smith (Richton, Miss.).
“We’re very excited to add a player of Durey’s caliber to our team,” Marlin said. “He is an outstanding student-athlete who will have three years of eligibility to play after graduating from junior college in one year. Durey has a high basketball IQ, and his versatility on the wing will help him play different positions on the court.”
In his lone season at DSC, Cadwell averaged 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Falcons, where he helped the team to a 25-7 record and a second-team All Mid-Florida Conference selection. He was coached at DSC by former Ragin’ Cajuns Director of Basketball Operations Brock Morris and originally signed with Buffalo last fall.
“Durey is a special person and basketball player. His work ethic, grit, and determination are the qualities that have allowed him to achieve such a high level of success this season,” Morris said. “Coach Marlin is getting a person who will fight every single day to win. Durey is an elite student and as fiery of a competitor I have ever coached.”
Cadwell, who averaged 16 points, five rebounds and six assists as a senior, helped lead Klein Forest to a combined 62-7 record in his final two years that included a berth in the Region II-6A championship game. Cadwell, who graduated 19th in his class of over 900 students, earned first-team All-District 15-6A honors as a senior and was named to the Texas Top 100 list.
2019-20 UL Basketball Signing Class
Durey Cadwell – G, 6-5, 185, Houston Texas (Daytona St. CC/Klein Forest HS)
Javonne Lowery – G, 6-3, 175, Pearland, Texas (Pearland HS)
Tirus Smith – F, 6-8, 250, Richton, Miss. (Petal HS/Jones County JC/UTEP)
Chris Spenkuch – F, 6-7, 195, Miami, Fla. (Miami Norland HS)
Mylik Wilson – G, 6-3, 175, Rayville, La. (Rayville HS)