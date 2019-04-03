LAKE CHARLES – The No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns gain a measure of revenge from their last loss of the season on Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over the McNeese State Cowgirls at Joe Miller Field.

After a relatively lackluster offensive performance in last weekend’s road sweep of Georgia Southern, UL’s offense didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard while earning a season split with McNeese State, but the Cajuns’ pitching continued to be dominant.

Cajuns softball coach Gerry Glasco anxious for trip to McNeese State, weekend When your record is 29-4 overall, 12-0 in conference play and your national ranking is No. 10, of course there’s an extra sense of anxiety for…

Ace right-hander Summer Ellyson improved to 21-4 on the season after giving up no runs on two hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in five innings of work.

Carrie Boswell followed that performance with 1.2 innings of one-hit shutout ball before Kandra Lamb came on to strike out the final batter of the game to record a save.

Offensively, the Cajuns (now 30-4 overall) scratched for three runs in the first inning and another in the third to account for the 4-0 lead.

Delivering the RBIs in the first inning were Lexie Comeaux with a ground out, Bailey Curry with a sacrifice fly and Alissa Dalton got a run home with a double.

Dalton continued her stellar hitting of late at 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Sarah Hudek, meanwhile, finished 2-for-4, including a solo home run to leftcenter for an insurance run in the third.

McNeese State fell to 17-21 with the loss.

UL will next host Texas-Arlington at 6 p.m. Friday at Lamson Park, trying to extend the program’s 50-series winning streak in Sun Belt Conference play.