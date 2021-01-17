After leading Many High School to the 2A state championship a few weeks ago, Terrence Williams committed to UL on Saturday with the intent to win more championships with the Ragin' Cajuns.
A three-year starter at running back for Many, Williams rushed for 3,500 yards the past two seasons. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder also spent considerable time at linebacker during his senior season.
"UL brought him in as a running back but they're also intrigued by what they see from him on defense," Many coach Jess Curtis said. "With his size and athleticism, we wanted to get a look at Terrence on defense this past season.
"He's fine with doing whatever he can to help the team. We moved him around on defense. He can play inside and outside. Coach (Billy) Napier told him that he was impressed with both the offensive and defensive film."
During his career at Many, Williams helped his team to two semifinals and two finals appearances.
"He's used to winning," Curtis said. "He wants to win. They talk about the culture at UL, and that's what he's used to. He's used to structure and that's what appealed to him at UL.
"He's one of my best players and one of my best kids. He made sure the culture in the locker room was great. He's one of the best leaders I've had in my decade at Many."
Williams currently has siblings on the roster at Louisiana-Monroe and Northwestern State.
"He's been raised right," Curtis said. "He's wonderful in the classroom. He's going to bring something special to UL.
"The type of presence that he and my quarterback, Cadillac Rhone, had in the locker room was everything. That's why you saw us back in the championship. These guys were my best players and hardest workers. They were the first ones in the locker room and the last ones out. He's going to be a difference-maker at UL."
Williams didn't sign during the early period because he was laser-focused on winning the state championship.
"We were in semifinals week during the early signing period," Curtis said. "I was very ready for him to sign, but it was important to him to win state.
"That's how focused he was. He's a special kid. It was important for him to be a champion here, and I know he wants to do it somewhere else."
Curtis said Williams' relationship with coaches Jabbar Juluke, Rob Sale and Napier made UL an easy choice.
"He loved their coaching staff," Curtis said. "He loved what they've done the last couple of years. It's impressive. He went to a couple of games and liked what he saw.
"Coach Napier has something good going on at UL. They finished 15th in the nation, which made them the highest-ranked program in the state of Louisiana."
Williams is ranked as the No. 32 prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports and the No. 52 running back in the nation.