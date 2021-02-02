February begins with both the UL men’s and women’s basketball teams in first place in the Sun Belt West race.
On the men’s side, no team has a better record than the Ragin’ Cajuns’ current 7-3 league mark with Coastal Carolina leading the East at 6-3.
On the women’s side, only Troy (7-1) is better than UL’s 6-1 record.
For UL hoops fans, the last two weeks have been quite exciting and refreshing, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.
The questions now are, how much better can the Cajuns get and how much better does each team need to get to bring home the conference title?
“It can slip with just one loss,” UL women’s coach Garry Brodhead said. “For us, if we don’t continue to get better, we could kind of fall off. We’ve got to continue to get better, especially going into these next couple of weeks.”
As true as that is for both teams, the women are certainly enjoying the spotlight after enduring a 7-23 campaign just two seasons ago.
“We’ve never been in that position since we’ve been here,” Brodhead said. “We’ve always been fighting to get back (into race). I love it and I think our kids love it. They see the importance of the next game, the next series.
“Even at practice, you can hear the importance of it. It’s taken a lot of work to get here and I think they want to stay there.”
This weekend, UL’s men will head to Arkansas State in hopes of duplicating a home sweep of the Red Wolves, while the women return to the Cajundome seeking another sweep of Arkansas State.
The mentality of the men’s squad is to remain solely focused on winning that first game each Friday throughout the week in practice.
“Everyone talks about sweeps on the weekends – ‘You’ve got to get the sweep, you’ve got to get the sweep,’” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “No, what you’ve got to do is win on Friday. That’s where it starts. And how do you get to win on Friday? By being good on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday in practice.
“If you’re not good on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, you’re no good on Friday, which means it’s not going to help you a lot on Saturday. Coach has been very strict about that – talking about the most important game is Friday. After Friday, we’ll move on to Saturday.”
The next step for the men is getting head coach Bob Marlin back on Wednesday out of quarantine. The staff hopes to continue riding senior guard Cedric Russell while hoping to get enough steady contributions from newcomers.
Devin Butts was the star in Saturday’s 74-73 win with 18 points, but others shined as well. Sometimes it’s getting a quality 10 minutes from freshman center Isaiah Richards with four points, three rebounds and a block.
“Isaiah Richards once again as a young freshman isn’t playing heavy minutes, but he was productive in the second game,” Murphy said. “He was 2-for-3 and came up with some big points, had some nice passes around the basket and came up with some rebounds.
He really had a solid weekend for us. We’re very encouraged by his development.”
Murphy said players with preseason surgery issues – Durey Cadwell and Kobe Julien – are still not practicing with the team as February begins.
“Can we become a better basketball team? Yes, we can,” Murphy said. “Are we the best we’re going to be? Not yet, but we’re working every day with people doing their job trying to become that team. It’s hard to do. We’re doing a good job of it now, but again, let’s see what happens on Friday before we get to Saturday.”
For the women, improving likely revolves around the team getting more comfortable in the Cajundome with the next four games and six of the final nine at home, as well as finding the best substitution pattern with a deeper bench this season.
“If you look at that one loss, I take that one loss in conference on me, because of the way I subbed,” Brodhead said. “I did a terrible job of subbing. We’re going to have to real selective in how we sub and how we use the zone to help with that.
“I still think we can peak. I think there’s some things that we can do offensively. Our bench is very, very talented offensively, more so than I’ve ever had before. It’s just trying to get them to understand the importance of the defensive side.”
Four different Cajuns have led them in scoring over the past five games – Ty Doucet, Brandi Williams, Jomyra Mathis and Destiny McAfee.
“Boy, we’ve got a lot of instant offense on the bench,” Brodhead said. “If we could ever utilize it a little bit more, you could see a team start to peak. I think it’s going to happen. I think I saw it this past week with some of the kids coming off the bench. They looked more comfortable. That’s our job.”