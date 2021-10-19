After the annoucement that LSU and head football coach Ed Orgeron would part ways at the end of the season, UL head coach Billy Napier’s name was mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Orgeron.

During his regular Monday media availability, Napier addressed the rumors head-on.

“No, I’ve had no discussion with anybody from LSU,” Napier said. He went on to compliment Orgeron and the job he did at LSU.

“I’ll say this for Ed Orgeron, he’s been an absolute class act in all my interactions with him, the things he’s done to help our program and the state of Louisiana,” Napier said. “We’re thankful for all he’s done to help us.”

Napier said his focus is solely on the Cajun's next opponent — Arkansas State — which they will face Thursday in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

“We’re gonna not let this be a distraction and focus on our next challenge, our next opportunity,” Napier said.