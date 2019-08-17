Achieving goals and doing what it took to accomplish them is something UL red-shirt sophomore running back T.J. Wisham was trained to do.

But that didn’t make the road any less difficult, or the joy of reaching the destination any less gratifying.

The Episcopal High of Baton Rouge product discovered that first hand this week.

On Monday, the coaching staff surprised him with the news he was now on scholarship in a team meeting with his family present.

By the team he met the media Wednesday in a press conference, Wisham was still glorying in his feat.

“Still to this moment, I’m kind of in shock,” Wisham said. “When I think about it, my adrenalin still goes.”

He even knew the exact amount of days involved in his transformation from a walk-on to being a scholarship athlete again.

“I just can look back to 406 days from Monday,” Wisham said. “It was July 2, 2018. It was my first day here at UL, being welcomed to the team, knowing it was going to be a long road ahead. I just trusted in God and his plan for me and decided I was just going to work and do whatever I could for the team.

“Four hundred and six days later, Aug. 12, 2019, he showed me what I’ve been working for and gave me even more motivation for the next three years here as a Cajun.”

It was the kind of focus, discipline and team-first attitude that would have made his former coaches at Army proud.

After leaving high school, Wisham attended a prep school and then played in three games as a true freshman at Army.

“That spring I was competing basically for a two-job and start on a few special teams,” Wisham said. “Most likely I would have been able to play a good bit going into my sophomore year.”

But something just didn’t feel right during his days at West Point and Wisham made the agonizing decision to leave. Not only leave, but leave without a specific place to go just yet.

“The toughest part was the decision,” Wisham said. “You tell someone you go to West Point and play football for Army and they know the prestige, they know the name. The decision was extremely hard, because I felt like I was doing a great job there.

“But I wasn’t comfortable there. I wasn’t always happy. I felt in my heart that it wasn’t the direction for me anymore.”

So once he leaped that first hurdle, Wisham began researching and it led him to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

“Initially I didn’t know exactly where I was going to do, so it was a lot of staying in shape, working out and praying,” Wisham said. “I talked to coach Napier and I talked to (running backs) coach (Jabbar) Juluke and they brought me on. That was the hardest part, just to transition and the initial decision.

“But after that and I got here with the guys, those guys in the locker room, it was part of a family, so they made it a lot easier.”

The 5-10, 220-pounder now knew he had a new home, but he also realized his duty wasn’t going to be glamorous.

He was now a walk-on and near the bottom of a talented running back depth chart at UL.

“One thing I tell people is that when you’re at West Point, you’re part of the greatest team in the world and that’s the United States Military,” Wisham said. “Being a West Point, you learn how to be a follower and you learn how to be a leader. You learn how to understand your role and do you role to the best of your ability in order to help overall.

“Being there, your peers are your leadership, so you really have to put your pride aside, show humility and learn and grow.”

Still, it wasn’t fun to practice all week and then watch his teammates travel to an away game because he wasn’t yet on the travel squad.

It wasn’t the role he really wanted, but that didn’t mean Wisham didn’t have one. So he tried to shine on the scout squad.

“I took pride in the scout team,” Wisham said. “I took a selfish unselfish way of playing scout team. I was selfish with every week I wanted the coaches to know or give me Scout Player of the Week, because I wanted to give the best look to the defense.

“That’s the same thing all our scout team players last year, we competed for and I think that made our defense and our team overall a lot better.”

Obviously, UL coach Billy Napier and his staff agreed by awarding Wisham a scholarship spot prior to the 2019 season.

“T.J. is very deserving,” Napier said. “He’s not only a heck of a football player but also an upstanding young man and an outstanding student. We’re excited for his family.”

Napier said as good as the running backs trio of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais is that he “wouldn’t even blink” if he had to insert Wisham, Chris Smith or Ashton Johnson into the game.

“Offensively I want to be that guy that the coaches can have confidence in knowing that God forbid something happens to any of our backs that they could throw me in there and have full confidence in me and in the things I know I have to do,” Wisham said.

And yes, being on scholarship doesn’t mean he’s free from the special teams duties of kickoff return, kickoff and punt block teams.

“I’ve been taking a lot of notes, taking a lot of reps, trying to learn as much on any position on the special teams - we call them game-changers - as much as possible,” he said.

“Wherever I can help out.”