Seemingly out of nowhere, the UL women’s basketball team struggled as the calendar switched to February with a frustrating four-game losing streak.
Finally last Saturday, coach Garry Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajuns came alive with a 12-point home win over Georgia Southern.
Now the Cajuns are hoping to build a streak in the other direction when they travel to meet ULM at noon Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
“We had a long discussion with our team,” UL assistant coach Deacon Jones said of the losing streak. “We were kind of in our own way. We were at roadblocks with each other and we had to find what was the cause of all of that.”
Apparently, it was a productive talk, leading to a 46.7 shooting percentage for the game.
“They got together and we got together and we just decided we were going to play for one another,” Jones said. “Whatever it is, we need to leave it at the door and figure this out. Ultimately, they’re great players, they’re great teammates and they’re great people.
“We just had to figure it out and Saturday, I think we solved that problem.”
Fortunately for the Cajuns (now 14-10, 7-6), Little Rock has also been stunned by a sudden four-game losing streak. That’s resulted in UL currently being involved in a three-way tie in the loss column for fourth place with South Alabama and Little Rock, which still must play first-place Troy and South Alabama twice the rest of the way.
“We would love to finish third or fourth because we would be able to host,” Jones said. “But one game at a time.”
That approach means somehow not overlooking last-place ULM (3-21, 1-12).
“I don’t think our girls will overlook Monroe,” Jones said. “It’s a rival game. Some of these girls are from up north and those are some of the girls that were their AAU teammates and against in high school. They’re not going to overlook these girls, because of how physical and tough they played us the first time.”
Also helping UL’s focus is the fact that ULM has played three single-digit games in its last five and were actually tied at halftime in the 68-55 loss to the Cajuns in Lafayette.
“ULM has been playing teams very well,” Jones said. “They just haven’t been getting the win. We can’t look past them, but it’s all about us. We need to take care of one another. Find our mojo like we did on Saturday and keep building off of that.”
Not having a Thursday game could also help the Cajuns, who should get Andrea Cournoyer back and could even see the return of point guard Jasmine Thomas for the first time in 2020.