How possible is it to lose eight out of 10 games late in the season and then suddenly get hot?
If you ask the ULM Warhawks, it might not be as farfetched as you might think.
After losing eight of 10 games, the Warhawks have now won three straight – including a road win over Arkansas State and completing a season sweep of UTA – heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. showdown with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe.
UL (10-13, 5-8) enters Thursday’s game with the same idea in mind. The Cajuns have lost eight of their last 10 games after starting 3-0 and are now just a half game ahead of the Warhawks (13-13, 5-9) in the Sun Belt standings.
The Cajuns are hoping to turn things around with a four-game winning streak heading into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on March 2-7 in Pensacola, Florida.
“At the end of the day, our guys are working hard,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “They’re close. We’re close to winning some games and going into the tournament with some momentum.
“We just have to play good basketball.”
A big part of ULM’s turnaround has been Andre Jones, who has averaged 24.6 points a game during the three-game winning streak.
“We’ll play a good Monroe team,” Marlin said. “Andre Jones has really been a difference-maker for them. He was player of the week (in Sun Belt). He’s stepped up. He’s scoring the ball and it’s really help their team.
“He’s athletic. He’s been around from Little Rock to Nicholls State back to Monroe. He’s really stepped up the last couple of weeks and scored the ball for them in different ways.”
The Cajuns may not have one player like a Jones to carry the scoring load, but Marlin is hoping it could come from several different sources.
Jalen Dalcourt his a trio of 3s in the recent loss to UTA, for example.
“That’s part of our issues,” Marlin said. “We don’t have the third wheel that we need right now to score. It’s those two guys (Jordan Brown and Julie) and Theo (Akwuba) is our third scorer as of this stage, and it needs to be a guard. We need to have some shot-making from the guards.”
Another potential solution is Greg Williams heating up down the stretch.
“We were hoping that he could score,” Marlin said. “He had 18 I think at Southern Miss, he had 18 at Marshall. We’ve been encouraging him to shoot. I think he’s been a little bit hesitant to cut loose and play. Sometimes, I think he overthinks things. Greg is a really good shooter and he’s capable of coming on and turning it around.”
UL and ULM will turn around and meet again in Lafayette on Saturday.
“I think that’s one thing the conference did get right with the scheduling,” Marlin said. “The preparation’s there. You just have to be focused and again, you’ve got to be disciplined and mature and go get it done.
“It certainly helps. We talked about that in our staff meeting. The prep is fresh in everybody’s mind.”