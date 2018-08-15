Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Karl Benson announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his position at the end of his current contract, which expires June 30, 2019.
Benson has held the post for the past six years.
“I have labored over this decision for several months, but I know that now is the right time to step aside from the Sun Belt and conclude my career as a commissioner and in intercollegiate athletics,” Benson said.
Benson, now 66, will move back to Denver where he lived for 18 years while serving as the Commissioner of the WAC.