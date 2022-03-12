At first glance, things are very different in the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football program these days.
There’s a new head coach, new defensive coordinator, new running backs coach, new tight end coach, new defensive line coach, at least four new starters on the offensive line and a new starting quarterback … just to name a few.
But as the spring season begins, things really don’t feel very different for the new head coach and his veteran leaders returning to the program.
“When you have a culture, it’s not about who leaves and who goes, because it’s a culture,” senior tight end Johnny Lumpkin explained like only he can. “For example, Louisiana has its own culture. Mardi Gras is always going to be around in February, no matter who comes, no matter who goes, no matter who dies, no matter who leaves … Mardi Gras is the culture of Louisiana.
“So for us as the Ragin’ Cajuns, we have our culture already developed. It’s already built and engrained in us.”
For these players, it’s not just an opinion, it’s a passion.
Senior defensive end Andre Jones is in that group as well.
“I’m going to tell you why it hasn’t changed,” he said quickly. “We still have a lot of old faces around here. You saw with it, when we go out on that field, it’s the players. We’ve got a bunch of players that have been here, even if they weren’t starting or playing a lot, they know the standard.
“As leaders, the leaders have to be more vocal. ‘Hey this is the standard.’ We’re not going down. We’ve done set the bar high.”
New head coach Michael Desormeaux didn’t waste any time after Thursday’s first spring practice in declaring the expectation.
In his mind, there’s no time for baby steps for the newcomers. They simply have to be caught up.
“It’s really not the time to slow down and say it’s OK to kind of sputter around a little bit,” Desormeaux said. “They’re up to speed as coaches. I expect them to hit the ground and roll with it. truthfully, they’ve worked for it to be that way.
“They know what’s expected here. It is what it is. We don’t have time to go backward. You don’t have time to flop around. You’ve got 15 practices and you need to use them all the right way.”
Desormeaux gave several reasons why he proclaimed that without reservation.
One is the plan hasn’t changed just because coach Billy Napier is now in Florida.
“The blueprint for the way that we’ve done things around here has been really good,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve kind of done it the same way that we’ve done it for the last four years.”
Secondly, the players’ approach hasn’t changed, even though some of the names have.
“Our kids believe completely in what we do and the new coaches and support staff that are here and they’re excited to be a part of it,” Desormeaux said.
“Culture lives on. It’s one of the hardest things to create, but once you have it, it’s one of the hardest things to beat.”
Desormeaux also believes in the new staff he’s hired, including new defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan, who has both played at UL and coached here previously.
Likewise, new tight ends and associate head coach Jorge Munoz coached here for a decade in the past.
“I’ve said this from the beginning,” Desormeaux said. “No one works harder than LaMar Morgan and that staff. They’ve been up here grinding to get on the same page.
“To see them out there (Thursday), if you didn’t know was new guys, new staff on that defense, you would never know. They just kind of hit it running.”
With all of that said, Desormeaux admits there are some changes.
“Truthfully, we have slowed down a little bit on the install compared to what we used to do,” Desormeaux said. “Mainly because we have so many guys competing in different spots and we still have quite a few young guys in here.
“The challenge is we want to see what they can do, not necessarily what they know. Let’s teach these guys the base of what we want to do. Let’s make sure they know what we want to do, so we can evaluate what they can and can not do, not necessarily what they know.”