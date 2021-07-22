1. One could argue no conference in America felt how dangerous the pandemic can be with the cancellation of the Sun Belt Conference championship game last December. On Thursday, commissioner Keith Gill made it abundantly clear the league will no longer reschedule conference games for COVID-19 reasons. Gill said the league won’t mandate that players and coaches be vaccinated, but the commissioner strongly encouraged it to prevent potential forfeits.
2. To no one’s surprise, the Sun Belt’s athletic directors, coaches and players are very much in favor of the 12-team college football playoff model that’s been the talk of the nation during the offseason. Gill told coaches that going back to 2014, a 12-team playoff system would have involved 39 different programs. A year ago, one of those teams would have Coastal Carolina. So with the league’s reputation growing by leaps and bounds, the possibilities are thrilling for the league’s programs.
3. No, there wasn’t any talk of $1 million deals for unproven starting quarterbacks, but everyone asked about the new NIL rules allowing athletes to broker deals with businesses was in total favor of the new trend in college athletics. The reasons ranged from fairness due to mandatory summer sessions unlike when most of the coaches were players to using it as a tool to convince local players to stay home to reap benefits from regional boosters and businesses.