No matter how much getting swept at South Alabama stung, don’t expect UL baseball coach Matt Deggs to get down or consider searching for the panic button.

Instead, he opts for a different approach.

“Consider it pure joy when you encounter trials of any kind,” Deggs said. “It’s only going to serve to grow us and make us better in the long run.”

The first step to putting that lost weekend behind them was a come-from-behind 4-3 win over McNeese State on Wednesday. The next opportunity comes this weekend with a three-game road trip to Little Rock.

The game time for the start of the series was moved to 2 p.m. Friday, followed by 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. in the Sunday finale.

Losing three at South Alabama put the Cajuns (21-15, 7-5) in a three-way tie for first place with Little Rock (16-17, 7-5) and UTA (16-20, 7-5) with four Sun Belt series remaining.

“It was a strange, strange weekend,” Deggs said of trip the Mobile, Alabama. “I just hadn’t seen us perform like that all year. It was unacceptable on our end. We’ve got to fix that and continue to work to get better. There are no excuses.”

Some reasons might be rain keeping the team indoors all last week and then the series being delayed by two days. But Deggs isn’t buying it.

“I look at it this way, you could lay off for a year and then show up to play and say, ‘Hey, you’re leading the conference and you’ve got a chance to go send a message and take command of this thing,’” he said. “And you would think you’d show up ready to get after it. So on my end there are absolutely no excuses.”

Now the Cajuns find themselves in a dogfight in the Sun Belt West race … tied for first, but only two games out of fifth place.

“We’ve got to perform better when the money’s on the line, to use that analogy,” Deggs said. “We had a chance to set our self up for big success and didn’t do it.

“It reminds me a little bit when I was in the (Southeastern Conference) back in the day — I’m telling you there’s not a very far fall from the top to the bottom. You can find yourself go from first or second to ninth or 10th in a heartbeat.”

The Trojans are hitting .270 as a club with 169 runs, 57 doubles, six triples, 27 homers and 28 steals. Their top hitters are John Michael Russ (.347, 17 RBIs), Jorden Hussein (.343, 10 RBIs), Kenny Rodriguez (.325, 5 HRs, 21 RBIs) and Tyler Williams (.303, 7 HRs, 32 RBIs).

“I’ve been watching them,” Deggs said. “They’ll be one of the better teams in this league. They’ve got some good arms and they’ve got some athletic guys who can swing the bat a little bit.

“They’ve been a little bit like a lot of us — a little bit on a roller coaster. Get after some and then lose some inexplicably. That’s kind of been all of us.”

Little Rock’s expected starters are Hayden Arnold (5-3, 3.71) and Aaron Funk (1-4, 5.05) in first two games with Aaron Barkley (5-2, five saves, 1.85) as the clear-cut closer. UL will go with Spencer Arrighetti (6-2, 1.53) and Connor Cooke (4-2, 2.06) in first two games.

Despite the four-game losing streak, Deggs still likes the big picture.

“Now I do get that you put yourself in situations some years where you’ve got to start working to find alternate routes,” he said. “I don’t think we’re at that point. We can get this thing rolling again and still continue to get better and work to win every single game that we’re in.”