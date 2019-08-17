It’s considered by most as the best position group on the 2019 UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

The running back trio of bruising runner Trey Ragas, all-around standout Elijah Mitchell and speedy Raymond Calais is being ranked among the top backfields in the nation.

+2 T.J. Wisham took military approach to earning scholarship with Cajuns Achieving goals and doing what it took to accomplish them is something UL red-shirt sophomore running back T.J. Wisham was trained to do.

But what happens if one or more would unfortunately get injured for a game or more?

UL coach Billy Napier has declared since before the spring that he wouldn’t blink to signal in the Cajuns’ second-team trio of Ashton Johnson, Chris Smith or T.J. Wisham – a group that would likely be first-team options elsewhere.

“I think it would probably be week to week based on how they practice,” Napier said. “I think all of those guys are really capable.”

Smith, a red-shirt freshman, is more of a make-you-miss back with unique skills.

“Chris Smith is a talented young man,” Napier said. “He’s a guy that as time goes, if we get a guy banged up, he’s a guy that we have that’s explosive. That’s what I sit around and think about is players, not necessarily plays.

“Let’s take the approach let’s design plays where the most explosive player is going to get that ball and certainly he’s high on that list.”

UL coach Billy Napier's statement regarding initiative of football players donating to RCAF (Below is the full text of UL coach Billy Napier's opening statement at Friday's news conference in the Cox Communications Building on the UL …

Johnson is the senior of the bunch and is solid in all areas.

Wisham, a red-shirt sophomore, feels he’s a combination of two of the top three.

"My skill set, I would say I’m a mix between Trey Ragas and Eli Mitchell," Wisham said. "We’re all big backs. Trey, you think he’s more of a bruiser, but he still has a little juice to him.

"When he needs it, he’ll go and you’re going to have to really run and catch him. Eli, we used him a lot last year in his catching ability, so I think I’m a great mix of those two.”

More personnel decisions

All coaches like depth, but when you enjoy it, it can create some awfully difficult decisions for the coaching staff.

Napier said as early as Wednesday, his staff will be confronting some of those “reality checks” – now inside of two weeks from the season opener on Aug. 31 in New Orleans.

“Who’s on the look squad, who’s getting reps with the second team, who’s in the two-deep relative to special teams?” Napier explained. “And taking a big-picture look at if we had to travel today with 70 players in conference, who’s going and how do those roles kind of work themselves out?”

Napier: RCAF issue just part of player developmental program For many around the area and the country, the conversation UL coach Billy Napier had with his football team Wednesday about gratitude and show…

Eventually that will lead to even more decisions down the road, including which freshmen should only play four games if good enough to contribute right away.

”There will certainly be a lot of rookies this year that will be playing four games and then red-shirting,” Napier said. “There will be some of that going on. We’ve got more decisions than we had to make last year. Last year, it was just get as many ready as you can, so we’ll have a lot more personnel decisions to make this year.”.

Napier: Players get it

In Friday’s press conference, Napier responded to the national criticism of his new initiative that encourages his football players to donate $50 a year to the RCAF fund.

Two days after the Wednesday introduction of the new policy, Napier was asked if any player had approached him with a negative reaction to the idea.

“Not so far,” Napier said.

One of his many claims Friday is his players understand his new plan and support it.

+2 It's team first for Manac, but his individual play figures to be critical for the Cajuns The list of names most media members covering UL's football team, as well as Ragin’ Cajuns fans themselves, suspect are more vital to the prog…

“To be honest with you, the perception of this and the reality of this where I live and where we go to school within our locker room and our team room is it’s a joke,” Napier insisted. “Why would they feel that way? I think our players understood my intentions and that’s all I care about, to be honest with you, is those guys in that locker room. And having an opportunity as a coach to make an impact. I think that’s what we’ve done.”

Stressing intangibles

The way Napier sees it, Wednesday may have been the turning-point day for his Ragin’ Cajuns so far in August camp.

“Wednesday night probably the best practice we had so far in training camp,” he said. “The best effort, the best pursuit, the best strain to finish, the most physical. I thought we had the best morale. I thought we had the best leadership. I slept pretty good Wednesday night. That’s what I would tell you.”

Napier suggested he’s already seeing signs that were missing until midseason last season.

Secondary's strides remain biggest talk of UL's August camp UL coach Billy Napier has made it clear during August camp where the biggest upgrade in the Cajuns figures to be.

“That’s what’s going to decide how far we go,” Napier said. “It’s going to be about those intangible things. We’ll continue to harp on that and build that as a staff, but certainly at the player level, where it’s the most critical.

“I think that’s starting to emerge. I would say last year, we waited until the fifth or sixth games to do some of that stuff. We don’t need to start that way this year.”