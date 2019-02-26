The truth is the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team really, really needed to beat Texas State last Saturday at the Cajundome.
Coach Garry Brodhead’s young team played well, but fell short in the 71-65 decision to fall to 7-18 overall and 5-9 in Sun Belt play.
More than likely, that result means the Cajuns will either be the No. 9 or No. 10 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
UL is currently tied for ninth place with Arkansas State at 5-9 – two games behind seventh and eighth place where Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State stand at 7-7 and three games clear of 11th place ULM at 2-12
With only four games left, beginning with a 5 p.m. meeting at Coastal Carolina on Thursday in Conway, S.C., it’s going to be very difficult for UL to catch any team above it or get caught from a team below the Cajuns in the standings.
Despite the rough road, there are a few reasons to believe UL’s women could create some momentum down the stretch.
1. Getting Goodwin back
No, Brodhead isn’t getting any late additions to his depleted roster, but a few changes could be coming. Sophomore guard Skyler Goodwin was expected to return last week from her foot injury and she would help in floor leadership.
In Brodhead’s mind, it’s not about sharing the ball as much as properly distributing it. Not getting the ball in the hands of scorers was a big issue in the Texas State loss and Goodwin would help there.
“If you have a Tom Brady and he drops back, he’s going to find (Julian) Edelman,” Brodhead said. “That’s what we don’t have. I see it every day in practice. We have some that are defensive oriented and some who are offensive oriented. When you have that quarterback that understands that. We’ve got to get better at knowing that.
“I always say this and my assistants don’t like to hear me say this, but I’ve always felt that offense is a dictatorship - defense is a democracy.”
UL also botched several in-bounds plays in the Texas State loss and that’s normally Goodwin’s duty.
“She’s really good at it,” Brodhead said. “It’s a gift to be able to get the ball out of bounds.
“We don’t spend enough time on perfecting those in-bounds plays, because I don’t think they make that much of a difference. But they did on Saturday, so that was on me.”
And on the heal
2. Two post threats
It took junior transfer Kendall Bess a long time to get back from her knee injury. Just when Bess began showing off her offensive potential on a regular basis, leading scorer Ty Doucet began limping with a groin injury.
“Ty Doucet is one of our major weapons,” Brodhead said. “We need to get her some touches, especially at the end of a game.”
If Goodwin returns to increase the floor leadership, while Bess and Doucet can give UL a rare two-post threat offensively. Throw in Brandi Williams’ recent offensive surge and suddenly the Cajuns can potentially outscore a middle-of-the-road opponent, even on the road.
3. Freshman getting it
For true freshmen like Williams and Andrea Cournoyer, it takes a long time to progress. Goodwin’s best game as a true freshman last year was 28 points in the conference tournament.
“It is different from high school,” Cournoyer said. “It is a lot longer and the games are tougher, so you just have to stay focused and rely on your teammates throughout the games. Just try to make everything fun. We’re still pushing to make it to the tournament and make a run for it.”
UL Women at Coastal Carolina
Game: 5 p.m., Thursday.
Venue: HTC Center, Conway, S.C.
Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.
Records: UL 7-18, 5-9; CC 15-10, 7-7.
Last meeting: CC won 76-58 on Feb. 2.